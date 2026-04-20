

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck off the north-east coast of Japan Monday, prompting authorities to issue a 9.8-foot tsunami warning.



The Japan Meteorological Agency warned that waves as tall as 3 meters can be expected in the Iwate prefecture and parts of Hokkaido and Aomori, while tsunami warnings of up to one meter has been issued for other areas of northeastern Japan.



JMA also warned that a stronger tsunami could be approaching the coasts of Japan.



The magnitude of the earthquake was 7.4, according to the US Tsunami Warning System.



Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi urged people in affected areas to evacuate immediately, and to seek higher ground.



She announced the formation of an emergency task force.



'At this time, we are still confirming the extent of human and material damage, but we will receive detailed reports shortly and proceed with disaster response efforts,' Takaichi told reporters.



Bullet train services in the northeast, including capital Tokyo, have been partially affected following the quake.



Tokyo Electric Power Company said no abnormalities have been found at its nuclear power plants in Fukushima.



No casualties have been reported so far.



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