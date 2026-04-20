Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("TTGI" or the "Company"), a global provider of Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) solutions and channel-driven IT services, today announced that Brian Riegels-Morgan, Senior Consultant, End User Computing (EUC) at Insentra, a TTGI company, has been named to the inaugural 2026 class of IGEL Technology Professionals (ITP).

Riegels-Morgan, is one of just two Asia-Pacific inductees in the program's first cohort. The IGEL Technology Professional program was first introduced in November 2025, with its inaugural class revealed at the recent Now & Next Conference in Miami. The program recognises the technical community members who serve as lighthouses for their peers, sharing knowledge, publishing guides, contributing code, and answering questions across IGEL's global community, blog ecosystem, and partner events. Selection for the inaugural class reflects consistent, substantive contribution over time rather than a single moment of visibility

Strengthening Technical Leadership Within the IGEL Ecosystem

Riegels-Morgan has been an active contributor within the IGEL community, supporting partners and customers through technical guidance, community engagement, and hands-on delivery of complex end user computing environments across Australia and the broader Asia-Pacific region.

Allen Furmanski, Director of Product Marketing, IGEL Technology, commented that, "The IGEL Technology Professional program exists to honour the people who keep the lights burning for the rest of our community. Brian Riegels-Morgan exemplifies everything we hoped to recognise with this award deep technical expertise, a genuine commitment to helping others, and a track record of contribution that stretches well beyond his day-to-day role. We are proud to welcome him to the inaugural ITP class and proud to have Insentra represented in this cohort."

"Being named to the inaugural IGEL ITP class is a privilege", said Brian Riegels-Morgan, Senior Consultant, EUC, Insentra. "The IGEL community is built on open knowledge sharing and collaboration, and I'm proud to contribute while representing Insentra and the Asia-Pacific region globally."

Doug Childress, Chief Executive Officer of TTGI, said, "This recognition highlights the strength of the technical capability within Insentra and its importance to the broader TTGI platform. Recognition from partners such as IGEL reinforces the value of specialised expertise in supporting enterprise technology adoption. Insentra continues to play an important role in enabling partners to deliver modern workplace solutions at scale, and we are pleased to see this capability recognised at a global level."

Supporting TTGI's Global Technology Platform

Insentra forms part of TTGI, a global Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) company delivering secure networking platforms, software-defined infrastructure, and specialised IT services through channel partners worldwide. TTGI's portfolio includes Turnium, Insentra, and Claratti, providing solutions that enable organisations to securely connect users, applications, and data across distributed environments.

This recognition highlights the continued development of TTGI's technical capabilities and reinforces the Company's strategy of delivering high-value services through a partner-led model. As demand for secure digital workspaces and cloud-delivered infrastructure continues to grow, the Company believes Insentra is well positioned to support partners and customers within the IGEL ecosystem and broader enterprise IT market.

Insentra, master distributor of IGEL in Australia and New Zealand, delivers advisory, professional, and managed services across end user computing, Microsoft 365, and cloud workspace environments. Brian Riegels-Morgan's recognition reinforces Insentra's standing as a centre of EUC expertise in the Asia-Pacific region and highlights the calibre of technical talent the firm brings to its clients and the broader technology community.

The full 2026 ITP cohort is available at www.igel.com/itp/awardees.

About IGEL

IGEL is a global leader in secure endpoint delivery and provider of the IGEL Secure Endpoint OS Platform. Designed for SaaS, DaaS, VDI, and secure browser environments, IGEL OS enables hybrid work, accelerates cloud adoption, and enforces Zero Trust across IT and OT environments. Founded in 2001 in Bremen, Germany, IGEL operates a technology ecosystem of more than 100 IGEL Ready partners across over 50 countries.

For more information, visit www.igel.com.

About Insentra, a TTGI Company

Insentra is a collaborative IT services partner delivering specialised Advisory, Professional, and Managed Services exclusively through the IT channel. Founded in Sydney, Australia, with offices in the United States and the United Kingdom, Insentra provides partners and their clients with deep expertise across artificial intelligence, modern workplace, cloud, data, security, and end-user computing.

For more information, visit www.insentra.com.au.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI)

TTGI acquires companies that complement its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global partner-led program to customers worldwide. TTGI's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labelled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

In essence, TTGI is building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, TTGI provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help channel partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.

TTGI delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its partners and their end-customers-because "Connectivity Matters."

For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io, visit www.ttgi.io or follow us on X (formely Twitter) @turnium.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

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FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Some of these risks are described under the "Caution on Forward-Looking Information" section and "Risk Factors" section of the MD&A. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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Source: Turnium Technology Group Inc.