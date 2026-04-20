Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling activities have been completed at the Company's Corvo Uranium Project ("Corvo", or the "Project") located near Wollaston Lake in northeastern Saskatchewan (Figure 1). The inaugural drill program was designed to begin testing the Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Tribeca target areas for basement hosted uranium mineralization.

The Project is currently under a three-year earn-in option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Aventis Energy Inc. ("Aventis") (CSE: AVE). Pursuant to the Option Agreement, Aventis has been granted an option (the "Option") to earn a 75% interest in the Project by funding CAD$6M in exploration expenditures over three years. The winter 2026 drill program was funded by Aventis and operated by Standard Uranium.

Highlights

A total of 2,457 metres were completed across ten reconnaissance drill holes at the Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Tribeca target areas (Figure 2).

Multiple intervals of anomalous ** radioactivity >300 counts per second (" cps ") were intersected in seven drill holes, totalling 23 metres of composite radioactivity across all intervals. Multiple structural corridors remain open along strike.

Anomalous ** radioactivity is hosted within pegmatite, paragneiss, and granitoid orthogneiss units. Structural settings include hydrothermally altered fault zones and quartz-carbonate veining - all consistent with uranium mineralization in the region.

Geochemical assays of drill core samples are pending. Several priority uranium targets remain along >25 km of untested strike length, and additional surface exploration and a second phase drilling program are being planned to follow up on radioactive intervals and continue testing regional drill targets across the Project.

"Intersecting twenty-three metres of composite radioactivity across seven holes on our inaugural drill program is an outstanding result and demonstrates the prospectivity of the Corvo Project," said Sean Hillacre, President & VP Exploration of Standard Uranium. "With support from our partners at Aventis, we are well positioned to follow up on these highly promising first-pass results with additional exploration programs and drilling."





Figure 1. Regional overview of the Corvo Project in the eastern Athabasca Basin region.

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Figure 2. Corvo project overview highlighting high-priority target areas drilled during the winter 2026 program.

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2026 Drill Program - Preliminary Results

The winter drill program comprised 2,457 metres across ten drill holes, seven of which intersected anomalous** radioactivity within multiple intervals (Table 1). One drill hole was restarted due to difficult ground conditions.

The inaugural program began testing three high-priority target areas defined by data integration and modeling of a project-wide Time-Domain Electromagnetic ("TDEM") survey, a 5,185-station ground gravity survey, and surficial geological information. Radiometric*** results and drill hole information from the program is provided in Table 1. Select drill core photos are provided in Figure 3 and Figure 4.

Targets were selected and prioritized through an iterative approach working in collaboration with Convolutions Geoscience Corporation, targeting compelling geophysical signatures and favorable geological/structural settings. Recent prospecting and mapping across the Project outlined multiple mineralized outcrops and boulders, including the Manhattan showing which returned results up to 8.10% U3O8 at surface1.

The nine completed drill holes encountered highly favorable geological settings for basement-hosted uranium deposits, including:

Twenty-three metres of anomalous radioactivity (>300 cps) intersected across multiple intervals in seven drill holes, often associated with structurally disturbed and altered rock.

Fault zones were encountered in multiple holes, many featuring prominent brittle reactivation features including breccias, cataclasites, fault gouge, strong fracturing and local shearing all of which are consistent with uranium mineralization in the region.

Table 1. Winter 2026 Corvo drilling radioactivity results

DDH Orientation

Azi/Dip (°) Target Area Handheld Spectrometer Results (RS-125) From (m) To (m) Width (m) Min cps Max cps CRV-26-001 150/-50 Manhattan 304.0 305.0 1.0 <300 305 CRV-26-002 139/-50 Manhattan 19.0 19.5 0.5 <300 780 22.5 23.0 0.5 <300 380 23.0 23.5 0.5 >300 580 23.5 24.5 1.0 <300 650 35.0 36.0 1.0 <300 350 36.5 37.0 0.5 <300 370 171.5 172.0 0.5 <300 330 173.0 173.5 0.5 <300 500 CRV-26-003A 135/-60 Manhattan No significant radioactivity; Hole restarted CRV-26-003 135/-60 Manhattan 76.0 76.5 0.5 <300 480 87.5 88.0 0.5 <300 1,200 CRV-26-004 135/-45 Manhattan No significant radioactivity CRV-26-005 140/-50 Brooklyn 71.0 72.0 1.0 <300 480 72.0 72.5 0.5 <500 850 72.5 73.0 0.5 <300 410 77.0 77.5 0.5 <300 400 CRV-26-006 158/-65 Brooklyn 97.5 98.5 0.5 <300 440 156.0 156.5 0.5 <300 300 CRV-26-007 158/-57 Brooklyn No significant radioactivity CRV-26-008 140/-55 Brooklyn 105.5 106.0 0.5 <300 480 CRV-26-009 335/-70 Tribeca 7.5 8.0 0.5 <300 410 8.0 8.5 0.5 >300 800 8.5 9.0 0.5 >500 1,150 8.0 9.5 0.5 >300 480 9.5 10 0.5 <300 630 17.5 18.0 0.5 <300 330 18.0 18.5 0.5 >300 1,700 18.5 21.0 2.5 <=300 1,100 27.5 28.5 1.0 <300 970 63.5 65.0 1.5 <300 420 105.0 105.5 0.5 <300 920 109.0 109.5 0.5 <300 580 130.5 131.0 0.5 <300 620 159.0 160 1.0 <300 630 169.5 170.0 0.5 <300 340 182.0 182.5 0.5 <300 330

All depths and intervals are meters downhole, true thicknesses cannot yet be determined.

"Anomalous" means >300 cps, this refers to local radioactivity within the overall interval.

Figure 3. Drill core (NQ 47.6 mm diameter) photo from hole CRV-26-003 highlighting cross-cutting carbonate vein and associated hematite alteration hosting radioactivity up to 1,200 cps at 87.55 m.

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Figure 4. Drill core (NQ 47.6 mm diameter) photos from hole CRV-26-009 highlighting intervals of anomalous radioactivity, alteration, and structure between 7.5 m to 21.0 m depth.

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Next Steps & Follow Up

Drill core samples have been collected systematically throughout all drill holes for whole-rock multi-element geochemical analysis and samples from zones of anomalous** radioactivity have been submitted to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon for U3O8 and Rare Earth Element ("REE") assay. These analytical results will be integrated with the detailed logging information and geophysical datasets to prioritize follow-up target areas for future drill testing, in addition to testing of numerous other priority regional targets.

The Company believes the Project is highly prospective for the discovery of shallow, high-grade* basement-hosted uranium mineralization akin to the Rabbit Lake deposit and the recently discovered GMZ and Ackio zone. Located just outside the current margin of the Athabasca Basin, Corvo boasts more than 29 km of structural corridors with multiple untested drill targets with minimal cover of glacial till.

This first pass drill program marks the first drilling on the Project in more than 40 years, and the results confirm critical metal fertility across multiple target areas. Standard and Aventis will incorporate the results of the 2026 program into the exploration strategy at Corvo for follow-up exploration programs targeting basement hosted uranium mineralization.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Sean Hillacre, P.Geo., President and VP Exploration of the Company and a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Geochemical assays are pending. Samples collected for analysis were sent to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for preparation, processing, and ICP-MS or ICP-OES multi-element analysis using total and partial digestion and boron by fusion. SRC is an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and Standards Council of Canada certified analytical laboratory. Blanks, standard reference materials, and repeats were inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals in accordance with Standard Uranium's quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") protocols. All sample results will be subject to internal QA/QC protocols prior to subsequent release.

Historical data disclosed in this news release relating to sampling results from previous operators are historical in nature. Neither the Company nor a qualified person has yet verified this data and therefore investors should not place undue reliance on such data. The Company's future exploration work may include verification of the data. The Company considers historical results to be relevant as an exploration guide and to assess the mineralization as well as economic potential of exploration projects. Any historical grab samples disclosed are selected samples and may not represent true underlying mineralization.

Natural gamma radiation from rocks reported in this news release was measured in counts per second ("cps") using a handheld RS-125 super-spectrometer and RS-120 super-scintillometer. Readers are cautioned that scintillometer readings are not uniformly or directly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured and should be treated only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive minerals. Because the orientation of mineralization is unknown, true widths are unknown and reported intervals represent core lengths. The RS-125 and RS-120 units supplied by Radiation Solutions Inc. ("RSI") have been calibrated on specially designed Test Pads by RSI. Standard Uranium maintains an internal QA/QC procedure for calibration and calculation of drift in radioactivity readings through three test pads containing known concentrations of radioactive minerals. Internal test pad radioactivity readings are known and regularly compared to readings measured by the handheld scintillometers for QA/QC purposes.

References

1News Release: Standard Uranium Confirms High-Grade Uranium Mineralization up to 8.10% U3O8 at Surface on the Corvo Project, https://standarduranium.ca/news-releases/standard-uranium-confirms-high-grade-uranium-mineralization-at-surface-on-the-corvo-project/

*The Company considers uranium mineralization with concentrations greater than 1.0 wt.% U3O8 to be "high-grade".

**The Company considers radioactivity readings greater than 300 counts per second (cps) on a handheld RS-125 Super-Spectrometer to be "anomalous".

***Natural gamma radiation in outcrop reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a handheld RS-125 super-spectrometer. Readers are cautioned that handheld scintillometer/spectrometer and gamma probe readings are not uniformly or directly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured and should be treated only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive minerals.

About Standard Uranium (TSXV: STND)

We find the fuel to power a clean energy future

Standard Uranium is a uranium exploration company and emerging project generator poised for discovery in one of the world's premier uranium districts. The Company holds interest in over 241,652 acres (97,793 hectares) in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. Since its establishment, Standard Uranium has focused on the identification, acquisition, and exploration of Athabasca-style uranium targets with a view to discovery and future development.

Standard Uranium's Davidson River Project, in the southwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, comprises ten mineral claims over 30,737 hectares. Davidson River is highly prospective for basement-hosted uranium deposits due to its location along trend from recent high-grade uranium discoveries. However, owing to the large project size with multiple targets, it remains broadly under-tested by drilling. Recent intersections of wide, structurally deformed and strongly altered shear zones provide significant confidence in the exploration model and future success is expected.

Standard Uranium's eastern Athabasca projects comprise over 53,166 hectares of prospective land holdings. The eastern basin projects are highly prospective for unconformity related and/or basement hosted uranium deposits based on historical uranium occurrences, recently identified geophysical anomalies, and location along trend from several high-grade uranium discoveries.

Standard Uranium's Sun Dog project, in the northwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is comprised of nine mineral claims over 19,603 hectares. The Sun Dog project is highly prospective for basement and unconformity hosted uranium deposits yet remains largely untested by sufficient drilling despite its location proximal to uranium discoveries in the area.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the timing and content of upcoming work programs; timing of results of assays; geological interpretations; timing of the Company's exploration programs; and estimates of market conditions.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are highlighted in the "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's management discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2025.

Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies that may cause the Company's actual financial results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied herein. Some of the material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include, without limitation: that the transaction with Aventis will proceed as planned; the future price of uranium; anticipated costs and the Company's ability to raise additional capital if and when necessary; volatility in the market price of the Company's securities; future sales of the Company's securities; the Company's ability to carry on exploration and development activities; the success of exploration, development and operations activities; the timing and results of drilling programs; the discovery of mineral resources on the Company's mineral properties; the costs of operating and exploration expenditures; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); uncertainties related to title to mineral properties; assessments by taxation authorities; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Any forward-looking statements and the assumptions made with respect thereto are made as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293276

Source: Standard Uranium Ltd.