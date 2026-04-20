

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NASA and the U.S. Office of Personnel Management have launched the NASA Force website, opening applications for roles aimed at recruiting the United States' top engineers and technologists to support the nation's air and space program.



NASA Force, a new hiring initiative developed in partnership with OPM, will recruit and place high-impact technical talent into mission-critical roles supporting NASA's exploration, research, and advanced technology priorities, ensuring the agency has the cutting-edge expertise needed to maintain U.S. leadership in air and space.



'NASA Force is bringing highly skilled early- to mid-career engineers, technologists and innovators to help us achieve our world-changing missions,' said NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman. 'Our successful Artemis II mission has inspired the world and generated tremendous interest to join our workforce to be part of the Golden Age of innovation and exploration.'



NASA Force is part of a broader US Tech Force? initiative established by OPM to recruit elite technical professionals into federal service at multiple agencies to modernize systems, accelerate innovation, and strengthen mission delivery.



'NASA has always shown the world what American talent can achieve when it's pointed at a bold mission,' said OPM Director Scott Kupor. 'NASA Force is about making sure the agency has access to the next generation of innovation and strong partnerships with private sector talent to drive its very ambitious agenda.'



The first job application under NASA Force is for aerospace engineer positions for a two-year term position, with the potential for additional term extensions. Additional openings are expected in the coming weeks and months, NASA said in a press release.



Candidates interested in jobs in addition to NASA Force have been advised to visit https://www.usajobs.gov



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