Toshiba Champions Sustainability: Recycling Nearly 28 Metric Tons of Empty Toner Cartridges Replanting 23,811 Standard Trees Worldwide in 2025

Toshiba America Business Solutions celebrates Earth Day 2026 throughout the calendar. The company honors our planet year-round by facilitating the reforestation of trees in ecologically sensitive areas worldwide while also sparing open land from e-waste.

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Toshiba Honors Earth Day 2026 Throughout the Year

In 2025 alone, Toshiba was accountable for replanting nearly 24,000 standard trees across the United States, Romania, Malaysia, France, Tanzania and Canada. The company is additionally responsible for recycling about 28 metric tons of e-waste from empty toner cartridges.

Preserving Open Areas

Toshiba has eliminated more than 1,664 metric tons from community landfills since partnering with internationally known recycler Close the Loop in 2008. This is equivalent to filling nearly 119 standard 40-foot shipping containers. Toshiba also provides toner cartridge components to the commodities market while transforming others into new products, such as asphalt for road resurfacing, with Close the Loop's support.

Sustainability and conservation are companywide initiatives for Toshiba and ones included within every aspect of its operations, from product design and energy efficiency to supply chain management. This includes integrating up to 60.8% recycled plastic content that meets or exceeds Energy StarEPEAT (Electronic Products Environmental Assessment Tool), RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substances Directive) and REACH (Registration Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals) standards within its award-winning e-STUDIOmultifunction printers (MFPs). Toshiba also requires 100% of new suppliers to comply with the company's sustainability-centric procurement standards.

Global Reforestation

Since establishing its reforestation program with PrintReleaf in 2016, Toshiba has been responsible for reforesting 226,130 standard trees within forests designated for conservation and restoration worldwide. Toshiba clients may select where to reforest based on U.N. Sustainable Development Goal recommendations. Every 8,333 sheets printed is the equivalent of one standard tree. PrintReleaf partners with globally recognized inspection, verification, testing and certification organizations, who certify the forestry partners and individual projects and ensure tree survival through the initial audit period and supporting long-term forest health.

"Operating sustainability while helping our partners and clients do the same is a business mandate at Toshiba," states Toshiba America Business Solutions President and Chief Executive Officer Larry White. "It's essential for all of us here to do all we can to care for our planet today, tomorrow and for future generations."

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About Toshiba America Business Solutions, Inc.

Toshiba America Business Solutions is a leading innovator of solutions empowering people to perform efficiently and effectively in their work environment. Serving professionals across the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America, Toshiba delivers secure and sustainable systems, services, and subscriptions to better print, manage, and display information. Toshiba continuously focuses on its clients and communities, is committed to sustainability, and is recognized as a Wall Street Journal Top 100 Sustainable Company. To learn more, please visit business.toshiba.com. Follow Toshiba on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and YouTube.

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Media Contact

Toshiba America Business Solutions

Rick Havacko

949-462-6094

Rick.Havacko@tabs.toshiba.com