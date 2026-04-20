Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) ("NOP" or the "Company"), a B.C. based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, is pleased to report that drill mobilization for the 2026 exploration program at the Murdock Mountain Project is now under way.

The Company has now completed wildlife pre-clearance surveys and the planned bulldozer work for the construction of new drill pads, marking an important operational milestone in preparation for the next phase of drilling. With pad preparation finished, FTE Drilling, the Company's contracted driller, is now mobilizing equipment and personnel to the property.

Once mobilization is complete, drilling will resume with the objective of further evaluating the strike, thickness, lateral continuity, and grade characteristics of the Meade Peak Upper Phosphate Zone, which outcrops across the Murdock Mountain Property.

CEO Robin Dow stated: "With drill pad construction now complete, we remain on schedule and ready for the next phase of work. The mobilization of FTE Drilling marks an important step, and we're excited to be advancing the program again as we continue to evaluate the potential of the Murdock Mountain phosphate system."

Director Garry Smith added: "Advancing this drill program will strengthen our understanding of the flat-lying horizon's grade continuity and provide improved true-thickness control across the project area. These data points are important steps in the incremental de-risking of the geological model and in assessing the potential for a phosphate mineral resource estimate in accordance with NI 43-101. Our work continues to proceed with discipline, and full alignment with regulatory and scientific standards."

The Murdock Mountain Property hosts a nearly flat-lying sedimentary phosphate horizon within the Meade Peak Formation. The initial 1,813-acre Nevagro Exploration Permit area is interpreted to contain an Exploration Target Mineral Inventory (ETMI) of 10 to 46 million tonnes, grading 3-15% P2O5, based on an average thickness of 3.5 metres and a specific gravity of 2.6. These ranges are derived from historical mapping and academic research and have not been verified by NOP under current NI 43-101 standards.

The first six drill holes, completed by NOP late in 2025, have returned an average grade of 10.95% P2O5 over a true thickness of 4.20 metres (13.8 ft), consistent with our geological model for the Upper Phosphate Zone.

Meade Peak Upper Phosphate Zone

DDH Pad UTME UTMN Elev (m) TD (m) Dip Az P2O5 %/m true P2O5 %/ft true MM25-1 P4 724404 4568973 1949 82.60 -90 0 10.23/4.61 10.23/15.12 MM25-2 P3 724767 4569272 1896 125.73 -90 0 10.70/4.31 10.70/14.14 MM25-3 P7 724344 4568766 1987 71.32 -90 0 11.12/4.23 11.12/13.87 MM25-4 P8 724100 4568690 2018 99.67 -90 0 10.64/3.7 10.64/12.14 MM25-5 P8 724100 4568690 2018 92.96 -65 120 11.01/3.9 11.01/12.79 MM25-6 P9 723830 4568439 2018 78.30 -90 0 11.89/4.44 11.89/14.56











Average: 10.95/4.20 10.95/13.8

Cautionary Statement: "The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target Mineral Inventory (ETMI) disclosed herein is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the delineation of a mineral resource. The ETMI is not being reported as part of any mineral resource or mineral reserve estimate. The ranges presented are based on geological mapping, outcrop and trench sampling, and no economic analysis has been completed. Investors are cautioned that Exploration Targets must not be used as a proxy for mineral resources or reserves."

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Garry K Smith, P.Geo., a director of NOP and Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF)

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California or the East Coast.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services providers have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning

of applicable securities laws. FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts. All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI. All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct. Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

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Source: Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.