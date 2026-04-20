MaxsMaking Inc. Commences U.S. Business Operations

SHANGHAI, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxsMaking Inc. (Nasdaq: MAMK) ("MaxsMaking" or the "Company"), a manufacturer of customized consumer goods with a focus on advanced technology and innovation, today announced that it is expanding its business presence in North America. Its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, MaxsMaking USA INC, established in California in September 2024, will support the Company's operations in the region and overseas market expansion.

MaxsMaking USA INC is expected to gradually assume localized functions including product development, brand operations, and after-sales services. Together with the Company's headquarters in China, its U.S. subsidiary is intended to support coordination across product development, production and sales.

MaxsMaking has increased its overseas sales in recent years, particularly in North America. In fiscal year 2025, the Company's sales to North America increased by 24.8% year-over-year, and sales to North and South America combined increased by 33% year-over-year.

The Company is also actively advancing the development and market promotion of its proprietary brand, OCEBGO, in the United States. Products under this brand were launched in the U.S. market in early 2026, forming part of its efforts to strategically transition from product sales to brand based operations in the overseas markets.

The Company believes the U.S. market presents significant opportunities and long-term growth potential. Through its direct involvement in brand positioning, product design and marketing, the Company seeks to adapt its products more closely to local market demand and support its long-term development in the United States.

Mr. Xiaozhong Lin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MaxsMaking, commented: "Our U.S. subsidiary is intended to support our business development in the United States. We also view the launch of our proprietary brand in the region as an important part of our overseas expansion. Going forward, we plan to continue building out the functions of our U.S. subsidiary, expand the operations of our proprietary brand, and further improve our supply chain and service capabilities to support our business development in overseas markets."

About MaxsMaking Inc.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Shanghai, MaxsMaking Inc. specializes in customized consumer goods with a focus on advanced technology and innovation. With production facilities in China's Zhejiang and Henan provinces, the Company integrates digital production, software development, product design, brand management, online sales and international trade to deliver small-batch textile customization services. Its products include backpacks, shopping bags, aprons, and other promotional items. Using sustainable materials and proprietary order management technologies, MaxsMaking delivers high-quality, cost-effective products while emphasizing environmental protection and social responsibility. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.maxsmaking.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions in this announcement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

MaxsMaking Inc.

Investor Relations

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SOURCE MaxsMaking Inc.