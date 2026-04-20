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WKN: A3CSK3 | ISIN: US37892E1029 | Ticker-Symbol: GML0
Frankfurt
20.04.26 | 09:55
27,400 Euro
+7,03 % +1,800
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
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GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
20.04.2026 14:38 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Industrial Company: Global Industrial to Report First Quarter 2026 Results on May 5, 2026

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 20, 2026 / Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added national distributor and source for industrial equipment and supplies, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, after U.S. market hours.

Management will host a conference call and question and answer session on the Company's results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 5th. To access the call, please dial (412)-317-6347 five minutes prior to the start time. The call will also be available via webcast on the Company's website at https://investors.globalindustrial.com. If you are unable to listen to the call at its scheduled time, the webcast will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Global Industrial Company
Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC) is a leading distributor of high-quality, industrial-strength equipment and supplies, serving organizations of all sizes across a wide range of industries. With more than 75 years of experience, customers rely on Global Industrial for its broad portfolio of national and private brands, trusted service, and focus on value. We help customers keep their operations running by delivering the right products when they need them, because We Can Supply That. Visit Globalindustrial.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

INVESTOR/MEDIA CONTACTS:
Mike Smargiassi / Collin Dreizen
The Plunkett Group
212-739-6729
mike@theplunkettgroup.com / collin@theplunkettgroup.com

SOURCE: Global Industrial Company



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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/global-industrial-to-report-first-quarter-2026-results-on-may-5-2026-1158251

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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