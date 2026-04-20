Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (TSXV: GZD) (FSE: G6H) (OTCQB: GZDIF) ("Grizzly" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has recently received results from 2025 sampling at the Greenwood, BC Critical Minerals and Precious Metals Project from APEX Geoscience Ltd. (APEX). The collection of a total of 218 rock samples has resulted in the discovery of three new metal occurrences at the Keno area, the Old No. 7 Minesite area and at Myers Creek. Additional sampling at two other target areas that are slated for future drilling, Midway and Imperial, have confirmed grades of prior work and provided additional information on the continuity of mineralization. The targets are all part of the Greenwood Critical Minerals and Precious Metals Project in British Columbia (Figure 1).

The focus of the 2026 program will be additional Induced Polarization (IP) surveys at the Sappho and Motherlode areas, along with trenching and drilling at Midway, targeting the historical Midway Mine. The initial 2026 drilling is planned for the Sappho area to expand the copper-silver-gold-platinum group element (Cu-Ag-Au-PGE) skarn intersections in previous drilling and to test a new IP chargeability anomaly (See Company news release dated February 26, 2026). Additional prospecting, mapping and reconnaissance sampling will be conducted across the entire project area throughout 2026.

Sampling 2025 Highlights

Three new Au-Cu-Ag discoveries at the Keno area, the Old No 7. Mine area and at Myers Creek area (Figure 1). Additional 2025 sampling at the historical Midway and Imperial mines continues to return outstanding results, and reinforces that both targets warrant drilling.

At the Old No 7 Mine area, an area with a number of old workings, a total of 22 rock grab samples returned up 11.2 grams per tonne (g/t) Au (0.327 ounces per ton - opt), 252 g/t (7.35 opt) Ag, 699 parts per million (ppm) Cu, 8,810 ppm lead (Pb), 1,980 ppm zinc (Zn) and 298 ppm antimony (Sb). A total of 8 of the 22 grab samples returned > 1 g/t Au (0.029 opt) and 6 of the 22 samples returned > 50 g/t Ag (1.46 opt) (Table 1).

At the Keno area (headwaters of Skeff Creek), part of the Mt Attwood - Overlander core block (Figure 1), a total of 5 rock grab samples retuned up to 4.48 g/t Au (0.131 opt), 425 g/t Ag (12.4 opt), 1,105 ppm Cu, 530 ppm molybdenum (Mo), 2.96% Pb, 695 ppm Zn and 751 ppm Sb from a new showing (Table 1). The Keno area has a number of historical workings with quartz veins and skarn in Attwood or Knob Hill sedimentary rocks. The samples were collected from malachite stained sedimentary outcrops.

A total of 18 reconnaissance rock grab samples collected over a large area in the Myers Creek area south of Rock Creek has returned 2 samples with 1.11 g/t and 2.78 g/t Au along with anomalous copper from the historical Myers Creek showing area (Table 1). The samples were collected from sheared and gossanous Anarchist sedimentary rocks. The location of the samples is only 11 km northeast of the Buckhorn Mine in Washington State (Figure 1).

At the Midway area, new sampling including selective rock grab and composite chip samples from outcrop and trenches have yielded up to 17.95 g/t (0.524 opt) Au, 2,780 g/t (81.1 opt) Ag, 917 ppm Cu, 2.65% Pb, 3.5% Zn and 1,580 ppm Sb at the Midway Mine; up to 0.44 g/t (0.013 opt) Au, 24.9 g/t (0.726 opt) Ag and 1.94% Cu at the Texas Bruce Lois historical workings; and up to 1.35 g/t (0.039 opt) Au, 8.7 g/t (0.254 opt) Ag, 1,180 ppm chromium (Cr), 2,220 ppm nickel (Ni) and 185 ppm Sb from the Picturestone trenches (Table 1).

Prior sampling in the Midway Mine historical pit yielded a range of 12.05 g/t (0.351 opt) Au up to 70.8 g/t (2.07 opt) Au (See Company news release dated October17, 2022).

New chip sampling from the Midway Mine trench has yielded 4.43 g/t (0.129 opt) Au, 478 g/t (13.9 opt) Ag, 2,540 ppm Pb, 987 ppm Zn and 215 ppm Sb across 6 m in a composite across the trench (Figure 2).

The Midway area is being targeted for Cu-Au skarn and epithermal Au-Ag-Cu-Pb-Zn-Sb polymetallic deposits (Figure 2).

All highly anomalous samples are from outcrop and characterized by the presence of abundant pyrite, arsenopyrite with visible galena and sphalerite in a siliceous chalcedonic host. The mineralization is hosted in polymetallic veins that display the presence of Pb, Zn, Cu, arsenic (As) and Sb and are likely epithermal in nature.

A selective rock grab sample from outcrop 200 m west of the main Midway Mine yielded 15.85 g/t Au (0.462 oz/t Au) and 1,530 g/T Ag (44.6 oz/t Ag), illustrating that there is potential for additional high-grade mineralization in the area (Figure 2).

At the historical Imperial Mine, new sampling including selective rock grab and composite chip samples from outcrop and trenches have yielded up to 13.9 g/t (0.405 opt) Au, 4,210 g/t (122.8 opt) Ag, 950 ppm Cu, 3.51% Pb, 3.35% Zn and 1,905 ppm Sb in rock grab samples and 1.43 g/t (0.042 opt) Au, 224 g/t (6.53 opt) Ag, 155 ppm Cu, 0.3% Pb, 0.83% Zn, and 77 ppm Sb across 4 m in composite chip samples.

At the Imperial historical mine, samples are characterized by the presence of abundant and visible pyrite, galena and sphalerite in quartz veins and/or pods of silicified metavolcanic or metasedimentary rocks (Greenstones). The mineralization can be described as polymetallic veins and altered wall rock with anomalous Ag-Au-Pb-Zn and minor Cu. Granodiorite and diorite intrusions have been noted nearby. High levels of chromium and nickel reflect the presence of altered ultramafic rocks with serpentine-carbonate alteration commonly identified as listwanite.

Brian Testo, President and CEO of Grizzly Discoveries, stated, "We are excited and are looking forward to pursuing a number of critical minerals targets along with high grade gold - silver - copper - lead - zinc showings and historical mines with drilling commencing soon in 2026 along with additional exploration for significant battery metal prospects in our current 170,000+ acre land holdings in the Greenwood District. We have barely scratched the surface in terms of exploration!"

Figure 1: Land position and targets of interest for future exploration, Greenwood Project.

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Figure 2. Midway geology and showings with gold in soils and rocks.

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Table1. Summary Highlights Rock Samples 2025 Exploration.

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Plans for 2026 Exploration at Greenwood:

To build on the early 2026 work, including IP at the Sappho area and rock sampling in the Greenwood area, further IP surveys and drilling are funded and being planned to commence at the Sappho area by the end of April. Additional IP work and sampling are planned for the Greyhound and Motherlode area and will be completed in May, 2026.

Trenching, rock and soil sampling along with drilling are planned for the historical Midway Mine area for later in 2026. Property wide rock and soil sampling will commence in the coming weeks and continue throughout the year and across the Property.

Additional results should be forthcoming over the next coming months as work progresses and will be presented in additional news releases.

Quality Assurance and Control

Rock and soil samples are being analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility). Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic emission spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+10 g/t Au). Rock grab and rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

The sampling program was undertaken by Company personnel under the direction of Michael B. Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo.. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples.

The technical content of this news release and the Company's technical disclosure has been reviewed and approved by Michael B. Dufresne, M. Sc., P. Geol., P.Geo., who is a non-independent Consultant and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Grant of Options

The Board of Directors of Grizzly have authorized the issuance of an aggregate 7,500,000 stock options to Officers, Directors, and Consultants of Grizzly with an exercise price of $0.06 and expiring on April 16, 2031 or earlier in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan. 6,000,000 of the options authorized for issuance will be issued to insiders of Grizzly. All of the options will vest immediately upon issuance. The grant of stock options and the exercise price of the stock options granted are subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC.

Grizzly is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company with its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on developing its approximately 72,700 ha (approximately 180,000 acres) of critical mineral and precious metals properties in southeastern British Columbia. Grizzly is run by a highly experienced junior resource sector management team, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from early exploration stage through to feasibility stage.

On behalf of the Board,

GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC.

Brian Testo, CEO, President

Suite 363-9768 170 Street NW

Edmonton, Alberta T5T 5L4

For further information, please visit our website at www.grizzlydiscoveries.com or contact:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution concerning forward-looking information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. This information and statements address future activities, events, plans, developments and projections. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information and statements are frequently identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and similar terminology, and reflect assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management of Grizzly in light of its experience, current conditions, expectations of future developments and other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking information and statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Grizzly's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information and statements and accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed thereon.

Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary include but are not limited to the availability of financing; fluctuations in commodity prices; changes to and compliance with applicable laws and regulations, including environmental laws and obtaining requisite permits; political, economic and other risks; as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in our annual and quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other filings made by us with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedarplus.ca. Grizzly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements except as may be required by law.

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Source: Grizzly Discoveries Inc.