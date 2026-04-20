Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQX: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) ("Neptune" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide a corporate update on its digital asset treasury strategy, highlighting continued growth in its Bitcoin holdings and ongoing capital allocation initiatives.

Neptune has continued to execute on its long-term strategy of accumulating Bitcoin as a core treasury reserve asset. The Company now holds over 420 Bitcoin, reflecting disciplined and opportunistic acquisition through a combination of treasury management, capital markets activity, and digital asset operations.

"Reaching 420 Bitcoin on 4/20 is a serendipitous coincidence that aligns nicely with our long-term capital allocation objectives," said Cale Moodie, Chief Executive Officer of Neptune. "We are disciplined in how we allocate capital, prioritizing strategies that increase our Bitcoin per share while maintaining flexibility across market cycles."

While the Company continues to view Bitcoin mining as a foundational component of the digital asset ecosystem, Neptune has strategically scaled back its mining operations in the current environment. Capital is being reallocated toward more cost-efficient methods of Bitcoin acquisition and yield generation, with a focus on maximizing long-term Bitcoin exposure per share.

In parallel, Neptune remains active in blockchain infrastructure, including staking and validator operations across select proof-of-stake networks. These activities are designed to generate yield on digital assets while supporting the broader ecosystem.

Neptune's strategy is centred on disciplined capital allocation, long-term Bitcoin accumulation, and participation in high-quality blockchain infrastructure and applications.

For more information on Neptune Digital Assets, please visit: www.neptunedigitalassets.com.

About Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQX: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) is one of the first publicly traded blockchain companies in Canada and is at the forefront of the cryptocurrency and blockchain landscape. Neptune engages in operations across the digital asset ecosystem including proof-of-stake mining, blockchain nodes, decentralized finance (DeFi), and other associated cutting-edge technology. Our unwavering commitment to innovation and strategic growth enables us to continually explore new opportunities and maximize value for our shareholders. For more information about Neptune Digital Assets Corp., please visit our website at www.neptunedigitalassets.com or follow us on X (@NeptuneDAC).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans", "proposes" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the execution of the Company's investments; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the volatility of digital currency prices; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293275

Source: Neptune Digital Assets Corp