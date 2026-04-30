Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTC: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) ("Neptune" or the "Company"), a blockchain infrastructure and frontier technology company, today announced the release of its condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the six months ended February 28, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial and Operational Highlights and for the subsequent period up to the date of this news release:

Neptune ended the quarter with $68.4 million in total assets as at February 28, 2026, down from August 31, 2025, primarily due to declining crypto prices.

The Company has expanded its Bitcoin (BTC) treasury to 420 BTC as of the date of this release, valued at approximately $45 million, through a combination of mining operations and direct acquisitions.

Neptune currently holds approximately 37,500 Solana (SOL), with ongoing staking strategies contributing to steady asset growth.

Neptune's private-market investment in SpaceX is valued at approximately $20.9 million, based on existing market data as at the date of this news release.

The Company's principal digital asset holdings consist of BTC, SOL, ATOM, and ETH, alongside smaller positions in DOT, DOGE, Sonic, and other digital assets.

Gross revenues for the six months ended February 28, 2026, were $0.6 million, sourced from Bitcoin mining, staking, and other activities. The decline from prior year-end reflects non-cash valuation changes, while underlying assets and Bitcoin holdings continued to grow.

Neptune maintains a US$25 million revolving line of credit with Sygnum Bank, with US$9.5 million drawn as at quarter-end.

Neptune CEO Cale Moodie remarked, "Market volatility has impacted reported results over the past six months, but it has not changed our strategy. We continued accumulating Bitcoin and strengthening our balance sheet, while maintaining exposure to unique assets like SpaceX. Our focus remains on disciplined capital allocation and long-term compounding of shareholder value."

Operating and Financial Overview











($CAD)















For the six months ended

February 28, 2026



February 28, 2025



Mining revenue

238,203



495,338



Staking revenue

398,111



530,805



Direct mining expenses (not incl. depreciation)

(268,768 )

(500,442 )

Other income*

-



382,622



Total earnings

367,546



908,323















Depreciation**

65,663



92,244



Stock based compensation**

884,160



-



General expenses

587,581



1,173,427



Finance costs

481,553



29,790



Deferred income taxes recovery

(2,235,321 )

-















Recovery net of impairment

80,155



33,891



Realized gain on settlements and sales

472,295



88,930



Revaluation gain (loss) on digital currencies***

(30,090,905 )

14,329,123



Unrealized gain (loss) related to equity investments*****

8,807,807



3,290,297



Comprehensive income (loss)

(20,146,738 )

17,355,103













Financial Position







($CAD)











As at

February 28, 2026



August 31, 2025



Cash, prepaids, and receivables

709,459



978,178



Total digital assets

42,730,406



70,177,330



Total other assets

24,955,718



16,013,686



Total liabilities

15,741,889



15,520,772



Total shareholders' equity

52,653,694



71,648,422



Working capital****

7,944,186



(178,143 )













* All non-Bitcoin mining and non-Staking revenue









** Non-cash items, including depreciation of mining rigs









*** Revaluation is calculated as the change in value (gain or loss) on digital currencies. When digital currencies are sold, the net difference between the proceeds received and the cost of the digital currencies determined on a First-in, First-out basis, is recorded as a gain (loss) on the sale of digital currencies



**** Current assets less current liabilities









***** Previously reported amount for the six months ended February 28, 2025, have been restated to reflect the correction of error for the remeasurement of fair value less an applicable discount for lack of marketability of the Company's investment in a private investment fund designed to acquire Solana tokens from a bankrupt estate.



About Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTC: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) is one of the first publicly traded blockchain companies in Canada and is at the forefront of the cryptocurrency and blockchain landscape. Neptune engages in operations across the digital asset ecosystem including Bitcoin mining, proof-of-stake mining, blockchain nodes, decentralized finance (DeFi), and other associated cutting-edge technology. Our unwavering commitment to innovation and strategic growth enables us to continually explore new opportunities and maximize value for our shareholders. For more information about Neptune Digital Assets Corp., please visit our website at www.neptunedigitalassets.com or follow us on X (@NeptuneDAC).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans", "proposes" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the valuation of the Company's investment in SpaceX; the occurrence of a SpaceX IPO; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the volatility of digital currency prices; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295007

Source: Neptune Digital Assets Corp