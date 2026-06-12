Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2026) - Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQB: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) ("Neptune" or the "Company"), a blockchain infrastructure and frontier technology company, is pleased to provide an update regarding its investment in SpaceX following SpaceX's successful initial public offering.

Neptune expects to hold approximately 163,000 shares of SpaceX following the completion of the previously announced conversion of its xAI investment into SpaceX shares and prior to the associated distribution process. Neptune's average acquisition cost is approximately US$20 per share before any applicable fees, carried interest, expenses, taxes, and distribution adjustments.

Based on SpaceX's initial public offering price of US$135 per share, the gross value of the underlying SpaceX shares attributable to Neptune's investments would be approximately US$22 million (CAD$31 million) before any applicable fees, carried interest, expenses, taxes, and distribution adjustments.

"The most valuable companies are those that lay the foundation for entirely new industries. At Neptune, we continue to seek out businesses and assets that are strategic, enduring and which become ever more difficult to replicate," said Cale Moodie, CEO of Neptune. "SpaceX has invested over two decades in forging world-class launch infrastructure, unparalleled engineering capabilities, and a transformative global satellite network, creating a formidable competitive moat. As the demands of AI, data, and global connectivity accelerate, we believe these assets will only grow in strategic importance and long-term value."

Neptune first gained exposure to SpaceX through investments completed between 2022 and 2025. The Company's position was further enhanced through its investment in xAI, which was subsequently converted into SpaceX shares pursuant to the previously announced transaction between the two companies.

As disclosed in SpaceX's registration statement, shares distributed to investors pre-IPO are expected to be subject to lock-up restrictions and staged release provisions. Neptune currently intends to remain a long-term shareholder and will continue to evaluate its investment strategy in the context of market conditions, liquidity requirements, and opportunities to maximize shareholder value.

The Company believes SpaceX remains uniquely positioned at the intersection of space exploration, satellite communications, launch services, defense technology, and advanced manufacturing. Through businesses including Starlink and its launch operations, SpaceX has become one of the most important technology platforms globally.

Neptune will provide additional updates regarding the timing and mechanics of share distributions as information becomes available.

Additional information regarding Neptune Digital Assets is available at www.neptunedigitalassets.com.

About Neptune Digital Assets

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQB: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) is one of the first publicly traded blockchain companies in Canada and is focused on staking, blockchain nodes, decentralized finance (DeFi), and related technologies. The Company also maintains selective positions in frontier technologies and digital infrastructure platforms aligned with its long-term strategy. For more information about Neptune Digital Assets, please visit our website at www.neptunedigitalassets.com or follow us on X (@NeptuneDAC).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans", "proposes" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the execution of the Company's investment in SpaceX; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the volatility of digital currency prices; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

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Source: Neptune Digital Assets Corp