Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - Ceres Holographics and Eastman, long-term innovation partners in advanced automotive display solutions, today announced they will demonstrate the latest evolution of their transparent in-plane display solution at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, taking place from April 23 to May 4, 2026 (public exhibition: April 24 to May 3).

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Key Takeaways:

Ceres Holographics and Eastman will demonstrate their latest transparent in-plane automotive display at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition

The showcase features the world's largest in-plane display with multiple Holographic Optical Elements integrated into a single film laminated into an OEM-approved windshield, signaling the technology's maturity and readiness for real-world deployment

Powered by Ceres' Holoflekt manufacturing platform and Eastman's Saflex PVB interlayer, the windshield-embedded system uses compact LED projectors to deliver ultra-bright, full-color, non-obstructive content

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About Ceres Holographics

Ceres Holographics is a leader in holographic display technology, delivering innovative solutions that enable transparent, high-performance displays for automotive and other advanced applications through its proprietary Holoflekt manufacturing platform.

About Eastman

Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman is committed to safety, innovation and sustainability. For more information, visit www.saflex-vanceva.eastman.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293356

Source: Reportable, Inc.