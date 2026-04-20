ADS-TEC Energy is exhibiting at the Baden-Württemberg pavilion in Hall 12, Booth E63.

Energy prices remain volatile, increasing pressure on businesses

Battery storage enables flexibility, resilience, and economic independence

ADS-TEC Energy showcases practical solutions for resilient energy infrastructure at Hannover Messe

Energy prices in Europe remain high and difficult to predict. Geopolitical uncertainties and structural dependencies on energy imports are directly impacting companies and their investment decisions. At Hannover Messe 2026 (April 20-24), ADS-TEC Energy demonstrates how battery-based systems can counter this dynamic and why they are becoming a key enabler of scalable energy infrastructure.

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ADS-TEC Energy is exhibiting at the Baden-Württemberg pavilion in Hall 12, Booth E63.

ADS-TEC Energy is exhibiting at the Baden-Württemberg pavilion in Hall 12, Booth E63. As a German partner, the company takes responsibility for the development, integration, and operation of complex energy systems across their entire lifecycle.

"Made in Germany is not a label of origin for us, but a promise of quality and security," said Thomas Speidel, CEO of ADS-TEC Energy. "In critical infrastructure, it is about data sovereignty, operational reliability, and the ability to control and develop systems over the long term. This is where we bring in nearly 15 years of experience."

Energy is increasingly becoming a strategic factor: it is no longer a stable cost block, but a risk that must be actively managed. Companies need to reduce their exposure to external dependencies, Speidel added.

Battery storage systems enable energy to be stored, peak loads to be managed, and electricity to be used when it is economically most beneficial. This increases predictability in volatile markets, reduces dependence on energy imports, and strengthens competitiveness. The combination of storage, charging infrastructure, and energy management also unlocks additional economic value by enabling energy to be actively managed and optimized. Flexibility is becoming a key factor for the economic operation of infrastructure.

A concrete example is showcased at the booth with the ChargePost: the battery-buffered fast charging solution enables charging capacities of up to 300 kW, even with limited grid connections. This makes high-power charging viable where conventional infrastructure reaches its limits, including urban, rural, retail, and fleet environments. With hundreds of charging points deployed, the solution has a proven track record in international markets.

Hannover Messe is one of the world's leading platforms for industrial transformation. For ADS-TEC Energy, participation sends a clear message: the future of energy systems will not be determined by grid expansion alone, but by flexibility and by scalable solutions that enable energy to be stored, managed, and monetized.

About ADS-TEC Energy

With more than a decade of experience in lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and manufactures battery storage solutions and ultra-fast charging systems, including advanced energy management software. ADS-TEC Energy's battery-buffered fast-charging technology enables electric vehicles to charge at ultra-high power levels even on weak grids, all within an exceptionally compact design.

Headquartered in Nürtingen, Baden-Württemberg, the company was nominated by the President of Germany for the German Future Prize and was inducted into the "Circle of Excellence" in 2022. The outstanding quality and performance of ADS-TEC Energy's systems are the result of extensive investment in in-house development and high levels of vertical integration. With its advanced technology platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a trusted partner for automotive manufacturers, energy providers, and charging infrastructure operators worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.ads-tec-energy.com

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

For ADS-TEC Energy:

Katharina Decken

Marketing Communications

Press.energy@ads-tec-energy.com