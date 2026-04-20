Highly innovative and original gameplay earns strong reception from players around the globe

Capcom Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:9697) today announced that worldwide sales of PRAGMATA, the company's all-new IP released on April 17, 2026, have surpassed one million units.

PRAGMATA is a science-fiction action-adventure game that depicts the journey of Hugh Williams and Diana, an android girl, in a near-future lunar world.

A completely new IP, PRAGMATA was developed primarily by a team of younger Capcom developers, who created an innovative gameplay experience by fusing action gameplay with puzzle elements set within a distinctive world ruled over by artificial intelligence. In the absence of an established fan base or preexisting brand recognition, Capcom implemented a range of marketing initiatives-beginning with the early release of a playable demo-to communicate the unique features of the game to a wider audience. In addition, in line with the company's multi-platform strategy, Capcom broadened the title's availability by adding support for Nintendo Switch 2 at an early stage. As a result, these initiatives generated significant momentum, enabling PRAGMATA to achieve worldwide sales of over one million units in just two days despite being a completely new IP, marking a strong start for the title.

Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging its industry leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.

* The release date of the Nintendo Switch 2 version in Japan and other parts of Asia is April 24.

PRAGMATA Development Team Comment

"As a completely new IP, PRAGMATA represents a new challenge for Capcom, built from the ground up with an original world and gameplay concept. We are truly delighted that so many players around the world have enjoyed the game, enabling us to reach this milestone of one million units sold. Moving forward, we will continue making every effort to deliver the appeal of PRAGMATA to an even broader audience."

ABOUT CAPCOM

Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Street Fighter, Mega Man, Devil May Cry and Ace Attorney. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom can be found at https://www.capcom.co.jp/ir/english/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260420878844/en/

Contacts:

Capcom Public Relations Investor Relations Section

+81-6-6920-3623