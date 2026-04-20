BioLargo, Inc: BioLargo Engineering, Science & Technologies Awarded $1.2 Million Contract to Design Pilot-Scale Minerals Processing Facility for Resource Recovery

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 20, 2026 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO), a cleantech innovator focused on sustainable water and environmental solutions, announced that its engineering subsidiary, BioLargo Engineering, Science & Technologies, Inc. (BLEST), has been awarded a $1.2 million contract to design a pilot-scale minerals processing facility that will support the remediation and beneficial reuse of a legacy mineral waste deposit associated with a historically impacted site in the western United States. Working with a private client, BLEST's engineers will incorporate its proprietary and patented process that will convert these non-hazardous waste materials into valuable commercial products.

This contract is for the initial design phase only, focused on the design of a pilot plant intended to demonstrate and validate the core manufacturing and processing capabilities required for scale-up. The design phase is expected to take approximately six months. Upon successful pilot operations, the project is expected to advance ultimately to a full-scale commercial production facility.

The overall development program-from pilot design through full-scale production-is anticipated to progress over an approximate two- to three-year timeframe and continue beyond into long-term operations, subject to successful pilot results and standard development considerations.

"This project exemplifies the growing importance of waste-to-value solutions in modern environmental management," said Dennis P. Calvert, President and CEO of BioLargo, Inc. "By transforming legacy waste streams into commercially valuable products, we are helping our clients turn environmental liabilities into economic opportunities. We view this engagement as the first step in what we expect to be a long-term collaboration-beginning with preliminary design, advancing through pilot validation, and ultimately leading to full-scale construction and production."

The pilot program is also expected to produce material for customer evaluation, product qualification, and early-stage market development.

Work is expected to commence immediately under a milestone-based structure.

This initiative highlights BioLargo's expanding role in sustainable minerals processing and environmental remediation, particularly in addressing legacy waste streams through innovative, circular-economy solutions.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy-efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

Contact Information

Dennis P. Calvert

President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.

888-400-2863

Safe Harbor Act

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about BioLargo's (the "Company") expectations regarding anticipated revenue; and plans for future operations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the effect of regional economic conditions on the Company's business, including effects on purchasing decisions by consumers and businesses; the ability of the Company to compete in markets that are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change; the ability of the Company to manage frequent introductions and transitions of products and services, including delivering to the marketplace, and stimulating customer demand for, new products, services, and technological innovations on a timely basis; the dependency of the Company on the performance of distributors of the Company's products. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

SOURCE: BioLargo, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/biolargo-engineering-science-and-technologies-awarded-1.2-million-contract-to-design-pilo-1158533