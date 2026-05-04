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WKN: A0MLEC | ISIN: US09065A1007 | Ticker-Symbol:
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BIOLARGO INC Chart 1 Jahr
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ACCESS Newswire
04.05.2026 11:02 Uhr
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BioLargo, Inc: BioLargo Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Aquatech to Accelerate Commercialization of PFAS Treatment Technology

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies, Inc. ("BioLargo Equipment"), a subsidiary of BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO), an environmental engineering company developing and commercializing sustainable technologies, today announced it has signed into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Aquatech to advance the integration and commercialization of BioLargo's proprietary Aqueous Electrostatic Concentrator (AEC) for PFAS treatment.

BioLargo's AEC technology is designed to remove per- and poly?uoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from liquid streams, producing treated water suitable for drinking water applications. AEC uses electromotive force to collect and immobilize PFAS directly onto membrane surfaces without generating a secondary concentrated liquid waste stream.

Under the agreement, BioLargo and Aquatech will collaborate to enable the deployment of the AEC technology as a concentration & collection step within Aquatech's full ?owsheet solutions for PFAS treatment including destruction.

This collaboration enhances the two companies' ability to integrate AEC with Aquatech's comprehensive, end-to-end PFAS treatment solutions that enable their public and private sector clients to meet evolving regulatory requirements.

Aquatech is globally recognized for its technical excellence and innovation in sustainable water and wastewater management and was awarded Water Technology Company of the Year at the 2025 Global Water Summit in Paris, France. Aquatech's industry-leading technology portfolio includes membrane, thermal, biological, electrochemical and ultrapure water treatment solutions.

"By partnering with Aquatech - one of the most respected and capable organizations in the global water treatment industry - we can signi?cantly amplify the reach and impact of our Aqueous Electrostatic Concentrator technology," said Tonya Chandler, President of BioLargo Equipment. "Together, we are combining proven engineering, innovative science, and deep market experience to deliver scalable PFAS treatment solutions for industrial, municipal, and government clients."

The agreement establishes a non-exclusive framework for collaboration on PFAS treatment projects worldwide, enabling both companies to combine their complementary technologies to better serve the rapidly growing PFAS remediation market.

"Coupling BioLargo's AEC PFAS collection and concentration technology with Aquatech's PFAS removal and destruction expertise presents a powerful opportunity to fast-track effective solutions to serve the customer," said Devesh Mittal, Vice President of Aquatech Environmental Services.

This MOU reinforces BioLargo's strategy of building strong partnerships with industry leaders to expand market access and accelerate adoption of its proprietary clean technologies, while establishing a foundation for future joint PFAS treatment initiatives.

About BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies, Inc.
BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioLargo, Inc., focused on developing and deploying innovative equipment-based solutions to address critical environmental challenges, including PFAS contamination in water.

Investor and Media Contact
BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies, Inc.
Phone: (608) 397-8301
Email: info@biolargo.com

Safe Harbor Act
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about BioLargo's (the "Company") expectations regarding anticipated revenue; and plans for future operations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the effect of regional economic conditions on the Company's business, including effects on purchasing decisions by consumers and businesses; the ability of the Company to compete in markets that are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change; the ability of the Company to manage frequent introductions and transitions of products and services, including delivering to the marketplace, and stimulating customer demand for, new products, services, and technological innovations on a timely basis; the dependency of the Company on the performance of distributors of the Company's products. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

SOURCE: BioLargo, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/biolargo-signs-memorandum-of-understanding-with-aquatech-to-accelerate-commercialization-1163370

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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