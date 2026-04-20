Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
China - das Pentagon - und dieses Unternehmen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0J3QM | ISIN: FI0009014377 | Ticker-Symbol: OFK
Tradegate
20.04.26 | 15:31
74,85 Euro
-0,07 % -0,05
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ORION OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORION OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
74,8074,8516:56
74,7074,8016:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.04.2026 15:06 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Orion Oyj: Orion Pharma's ODM-212 Granted Orphan Drug Designation in Mesothelioma by the US FDA

ORION CORPORATION
PRESS RELEASE
20 APRIL 2026 at 16.00 EEST

Orion Pharma's ODM-212 Granted Orphan Drug Designation in Mesothelioma by the US FDA

Orion Corporation (Orion Pharma) today announced that its investigational drug ODM-212 has received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of mesothelioma, which is a rare and difficult to treat cancer. The FDA grants orphan drug designation to investigational therapies addressing rare diseases or conditions that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the US.

ODM-212 is an oral small-molecule pan-TEAD (Transcriptional Enhanced Associate Domain) inhibitor being tested in a Phase 2 clinical study (TEADES) for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM), epithelioid hemangioendothelioma (EHE) and other solid tumors with dysfunction in Hippo pathway. The trial includes patients who have progressed after receiving standard treatments and have no further treatment options. The primary endpoints of the study are safety and tolerability with secondary endpoints including Overall Response Rate, Progression Free Survival and Overall Survival. This is a global trial conducted at leading oncology centers in the US and Europe.

"Receiving orphan drug designation for mesothelioma is an important milestone for the ODM-212 program. It underscores the importance of developing urgently needed innovative therapies for patients living with mesothelioma" said Praveen Aanur, MD, MPH, MBA, Chief Medical Officer, Oncology Therapy Area, Orion Pharma.

About Orphan Drug Designation
Orphan Drug Designation is granted by FDA to therapies intended to prevent, diagnose, or treat rare diseases or conditions. With this designation for ODM-212, Orion Pharma, the sponsor, is now qualified for incentives including tax credits, exepmption from user fees, and eligibility for a 7-year period of market exclusivity following approval. Orphan Drug Designation neither shortens the development time or regulatory review time of a drug nor gives the drug any advantage in the regulatory review or approval process.

About ODM-212
ODM-212 is an oral small-molecule pan-TEAD (Transcriptional Enhanced Associate Domain) inhibitor developed by Orion Pharma. It targets the Hippo signaling pathway, which regulates cell growth and organ size. Dysregulation of this pathway-particularly through YAP/TAZ activation-can lead to uncontrolled tumor growth and resistance to cancer therapies. ODM-212 works by blocking TEAD transcription factors, disrupting YAP-TEAD protein-protein interactions, and inhibiting TEAD auto-palmitoylation, which is essential for TEAD activity.

About Orion Pharma
Orion Pharma is a globally operating Nordic pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients, combining our trusted expertise with continuous innovation. We have an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by us are used to treat cancer, respiratory diseases and neurological diseases, among others. In 2025 our net sales amounted to EUR 1,890 million, and we employ about 4,000 professionals worldwide, dedicated to building well-being.

Orion Corporation

Contact person for media:
Terhi Ormio, VP, Communications, Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 4646

Contact person for investors:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Head of Investor Relations, Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orionpharma.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.