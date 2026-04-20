Urban One, Inc.: Urban One Rebrands Its Iconic Cruise as ONE Voyage Experience, Continues "Party with a Purpose" Legacy with UNCF Partnership

SILVER SPRING, Md., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban One today announced the launch of the ONE Voyage Experience (ONE Voyage), the reimagined evolution of its iconic cruise, as it marks its 25th year of music, culture, and community at sea. The company also announced a new partnership with UNCF (United Negro College Fund), to build on the cruise's tradition of supporting scholarships and critical resources for students attending historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

Originally introduced as Fantastic Voyage, the cruise became a cultural touchstone through its "Party with a Purpose" spirit, blending entertainment with meaningful impact. That legacy continues with ONE Voyage, which shapes its next chapter with a renewed focus on connection, community, and expanded opportunity.

"For 25 years, this cruise has been about more than entertainment-it's about community and impact," said Alfred Liggins, President & CEO of Urban One. "With ONE Voyage and our partnership with UNCF, we're expanding that impact and investing in the next generation of leaders."

"This partnership demonstrates the power of education and helps to transform lives, said Maurice E. Jenkins, Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer, UNCF. "We're honored to join Urban One in this next chapter of ONE Voyage, continuing the legacy of giving back and creating pathways for HBCU students to not only succeed-but lead."

As part of this next chapter, Urban One is partnering with Virgin Voyages, and ONE Voyage will sail aboard the Resilient Lady, delivering a modern, elevated onboard experience. The 2026 sailing will take place from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, departing from Miami, with stops in Nassau, Bahamas, and the Beach Club at Bimini. Award-winning syndicated radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley will host this year's voyage.

Through this collaboration with UNCF, ONE Voyage will continue its longstanding commitment to giving back by expanding access to education and opportunity for HBCU students. UNCF will receive and regrant all charitable contributions associated with the initiative to support these students.

Contributions made in connection with this initiative are made to UNCF and are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.

To purchase cabins or for additional information, visit: www.ovexperience.com.

About Urban One, Inc.

Urban One, Inc. (urban1.com) is the largest diversified media company primarily targeting Black Americans and urban consumers in the U.S., reaching 80 million unique consumers monthly. Its assets include TV One and CLEO TV, collectively available in 40 million households; Radio One, with 74 broadcast stations in 13 top African American markets; and REACH Media, with 312 affiliates over 94 markets and home to nationally syndicated shows such as The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, The D.L. Hughley Show, Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell and The Morning Hustle. Urban One's digital division, iONE Digital, engages 31 million monthly readers across leading brands like Bossip, HipHopWired, MadameNoire, and NewsOne.

About UNCF

UNCF, acting as fiscal sponsor for this initiative, is one of the nation's largest and most effective supporters of higher education and serves as a leading advocate for college-bound students. Since its founding in 1944, UNCF has raised more than $6 billion to support students' access to higher education, provide scholarships and strengthen historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Each year, UNCF awards more than 13,000 scholarships to more than 10,000 students totaling more than $64 million. The scholarships support students attending more than 600 US-based colleges and universities including 37 UNCF-member HBCUs. Through its efforts, UNCF has helped generations of students to get to and through college. We believe a college education plays a vital role in fortifying the pipeline of leaders and professionals who contribute to the advancement of our society. Our logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and our widely recognized trademark is, ?A mind is a terrible thing to waste."® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Instagram.

SOURCE Urban One, Inc.