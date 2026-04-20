Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (NYSE: QNC) (TSXV: QNC) (FSE: 34Q0) (QeM) is pleased to announce that it has successfully passed its ISO/IEC 27001:2022 surveillance audit with no non-conformities, further validating the strength and maturity of its information security management system. In addition, the Company has achieved ISO/IEC 27017 certification, an internationally recognized standard providing guidelines for information security controls applicable to the provision and use of cloud services.

This achievement reinforces Quantum eMotion's ongoing commitment to the highest standards of information security, risk management and operational excellence across its quantum-based cybersecurity software and hardware solutions, including cryptographic technologies.

Passing the ISO/IEC 27001 surveillance audit with no non-conformities confirms that QeM continues to maintain and improve the robust controls, policies and practices required under one of the world's leading information security standards. Our newly obtained ISO/IEC 27017 certification strengthens our security framework for cloud environments and builds confidence among customers, partners, and stakeholders who rely on secure, resilient, and trusted digital infrastructure.

Abder Benrabah, VP Operations and Compliance of QeM, commented: "Successfully passing our ISO/IEC 27001 surveillance audit with no non-conformities is a strong endorsement of the discipline and rigor of our internal processes. Achieving ISO/IEC 27017 certification is another important milestone that demonstrates our commitment to applying best-in-class security practices to cloud-based services and environments. Together, these accomplishments further position Quantum eMotion as a trusted cybersecurity partner for organizations operating in highly regulated and security-sensitive sectors."

"We are proud to have reached this new milestone in our cybersecurity and compliance journey," said Francis Bellido, CEO of QeM. "Passing our surveillance audit without any non-conformities highlights the strength of our continuous improvement approach, while ISO/IEC 27017 certification expands and deepens our security posture as we accelerate commercialization. These achievements support our mission to deliver trusted, secure and innovative solutions to customers and partners worldwide."

Clarification - SKV Technology Inc.

The Corporation recently announced the acquisition of SKV Technology Inc. ("SKV"), a California-based cybersecurity company (the "Transaction"), in consideration for milestone-based earn-out payments (the "Earn-Out Payments") of up to $7,000,000 and royalties of up to $15,000,000, subject to specified sales thresholds, on products incorporating SecureKey technology for a term of up to five years.

Up to $5,500,000 of the Earn-Out Payments may be satisfied in cash, common shares of the Corporation (the "Consideration Shares"), or a combination thereof, with the remaining Earn-Out Payments payable in cash. For clarity, the Corporation confirms that the $7,000,000 figure refers to the maximum aggregate amount of the Earn-Out Payments, and not the portion that may be satisfied in Consideration Shares. Any Consideration Share will be issued at a deemed issue price equal to the 10-day VWAP as of the date of issuance, subject to a minimum deemed issue price of $4.1905 per Consideration Share. For further details regarding the Transaction, please refer to the Corporation's news releases dated February 27, 2026 and April 2, 2026.

About QeM

The Company's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware and software security for connected devices. QeM has become a pioneering force in classical and quantum cybersecurity solutions thanks to its patented Quantum Random Number Generator, a security solution that exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced protection for high-value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target highly valued Financial Services, Healthcare, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IoT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in the Corporation's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Quantum from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which is based upon the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the Company's expectations with respect to the expected date of commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on NYSE American; the expected cessation of trading on the OTCQB; the anticipated benefits of the NYSE American listing; and the Company's business strategy, target markets and growth initiatives. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information relate to future events and future performance and include statements regarding the expectations and beliefs of management based on information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information often, but not always, can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "potential", "is expected", "anticipated", "is targeted", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to delays in or failure to complete listing-related processes, the Company's ability to maintain compliance with applicable exchange requirements, changes in market conditions" the value of the Company's intangible assets, completing proof of concept studies, protecting intangible assets rights, timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms or at all, the possibility that future results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, increases in costs, changes in legislation and regulation, changes in economic and political conditions and other risks inherent to the cybersecurity industry and new technologies, such as risk of obsolescence, slow adoption and competing technological advances; and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that could cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. For more information on the Company and the risks and challenges of its business, investors should review the Company's annual filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company provides no assurance that forward-looking statements or forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements and information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293364

Source: Quantum eMotion Corp.