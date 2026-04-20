Jinko Power signed a framework agreement with Zhongwei to develop a 1 GW data center in Ningxia, marking its entry into green computing under China's "Eastern Data, Western Computing" initiative. The project, however, remains subject to approvals and funding scrutiny.Jinko Power announced on April 16 that it signed an investment agreement with the Zhongwei municipal government to develop a 1 GW data center project in Zhongwei, Ningxia province, marking the Shanghai-listed solar power plant operator's entry into the green computing segment. The company said it will use its experience in renewable ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...