

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The fresh escalation in the tensions between the U.S. and Iran as well as the disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz dominated market sentiment across regions and asset classes.



Wall Street Futures are directionless. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a negative note. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a strong positive note.



The Dollar Index has edged up. Sovereign bond yields mostly hardened. However, in Japan, it eased.



Amidst a resurgence in U.S.-Iran tensions, both the crude oil benchmarks have rallied around 4 percent. Gold has slipped below the flatline. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a negative note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 49,457.80, up 0.02% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,118.40, down 0.11% Germany's DAX at 24,486.20, down 0.86% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,619.57, down 0.45% France's CAC 40 at 8,351.54, down 0.87% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,995.50, down 1.03% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 58,824.89, up 0.60% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,953.30, up 0.07% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,082.13, up 0.76% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,361.07, up 0.77% South Korea's KOSPI at 6,219.09, up 0.44%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1778, up 0.12% GBP/USD at 1.3533, up 0.12% USD/JPY at 158.63, down 0.01% AUD/USD at 0.7169, up 0.01% USD/CAD at 1.3678, down 0.11% Dollar Index at 98.13, up 0.04%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.247%, up 0.09% Germany at 2.9749%, up 0.30% France at 3.599%, up 0.42% U.K. at 4.7990%, up 0.71% Japan at 2.401%, down 0.62%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $93.60, up 3.56%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $86.00, up 4.13%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $4,839.30, down 0.83%. Silver Futures (May) at $80.28, down 1.91%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $75,247.85, down 1.03% Ethereum at $2,312.94, down 1.20% XRP at $1.42, down 1.22% BNB at $625.53, down 0.01% Solana at $85.28, down 1.37%



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