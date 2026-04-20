

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Overall crypto market capitalization declined more than a percent in the past 24 hours as markets reacted to the escalation in geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The collapse of the RAVE token as well as reports of a $292 million exploit of KelpDAO dampened market sentiment.



Markets also digested the Bitcoin purchase report from Strategy Inc which limited losses. The Virginia-headquartered company on Monday said it acquired 34,164 Bitcoins worth $2.54 billion during the period between April 13 and April 19. The leading Bitcoin treasury company led by Michael Saylor has lifted its total holdings of Bitcoins to 815,061 or 3.88 percent of Bitcoin's total supply. The average cost of the holdings has been reduced to $75,527. The purchases were made using proceeds from the sale of shares under its at-the-market offering program.



The sentiment boost was also reflected in CoinMarketCap's Fear and Greed Index that measures the sentiment in the crypto market. The index rose further in the 'neutral' territory to 54, from 50 a day ago. The reading was at 54 a week earlier.



Amidst the weak market sentiment, overall crypto market capitalization has shed 1.2 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.53 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume has increased 22 percent to $138 billion. Around 13 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent whereas 55 are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 1.3 percent lower at $74,971.37. The current price is around 41 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has gained 3.8 percent in the past week, restricting year-to-date losses to 14.3 percent.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows jumping to $664 million on Friday from $26 million on Thursday. Market leader iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF topped with net inflows of $284 million. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) followed with net inflows of $163 million.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 12th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. Meta Platforms (META) is ranked 11th whereas Tesla (TSLA) is ranked 13th.



Ethereum (ETH) shed 1.9 percent overnight as it traded at $2,289.93. The leading alternate coin is trading 54 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $127 million on Friday versus $18 million on Thursday. Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) topped with inflows of $84 million followed by iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) that recorded inflows of $31 million.



Meanwhile, Ethereum is currently ranked 65th in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



Bitcoin currently dominates 59.4 percent of the crypto market followed by Ethereum that accounts for a market share of 10.9 percent.



4th ranked XRP (XRP) lost 1.5 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.41, around 63 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



5th ranked BNB (BNB) erased 0.59 percent overnight resulting in price decreasing to $623.73. BNB is trading 54 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) dropped more than 2 percent overnight to $84.81. SOL's current price is around 71 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



Solana Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $13 million on Friday, a tad lower than $15.5 million recorded on Thursday. Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) accounted for the entire inflows.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall shed 1.2 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3279. The trading price is 26 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) slipped 1.1 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0944. DOGE is trading 87 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



10th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) plunged 5.9 percent in the past 24 hours. HYPE is trading at $40.99, around 31 percent below the all-time high of $59.39 recorded on September 18, 2025.



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