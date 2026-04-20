New AI-native solutions tackle quality, warranty fraud, order operations, and complex quoting on a single platform

Industrial Connected Workforce digitizes frontline work and preserves institutional knowledge; ServiceNow EmployeeWorks brings a conversational AI front door to plant floor employees

HANNOVER MESSE ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI control tower for business reinvention, today introduced AI-native solutions that connect the manufacturing value chain, from quality and warranty to orders and quoting, on a single platform. The company also unveiled Industrial Connected Workforce and ServiceNow EmployeeWorks for manufacturers.

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ServiceNow Manufacturing Commercial Operations

Manufacturers have accelerated AI investment over the past two years, yet adoption remains fragmented. Quality data, warranty claims, order operations, and factory-floor processes are spread across disconnected systems. ServiceNow's manufacturing capabilities unify data, workflows, and governance across the value chain on a single platform, enabling AI to operate end-to-end rather than in isolated pockets.

"The promise of AI in manufacturing goes unfulfilled when data is scattered across siloed systems," said Abhi Rele, head of manufacturing products, ServiceNow. "ServiceNow connects those systems, giving AI the context and governance it needs to move from isolated automation to end-to-end execution."

One platform from sales and service to the factory floor

The new capabilities extend the same single-platform approach ServiceNow uses to unify IT, CRM, HR, and security into the manufacturing domain. As a result, warranty claims, order exceptions, configuration requests, and workforce tasks all flow through one platform with AI built into every workflow and governance applied across all of it.

Quality Issue Management unifies the full lifecycle of customer-impacting quality issues, from reporting to investigation and resolution, so manufacturers can reduce cost of quality, lower defect rates, and protect customer trust. AI accelerates issue capture and supports industry-standard methodologies such as Eight Disciplines (8D) and 5 Whys root cause analysis.

Warranty Claims with AI Fraud Detection replaces the manual review process that lets warranty leakage go undetected. The end-to-end claims workflow covers repair, recall, and other claim types, while AI-powered anomaly detection identifies irregular patterns and reduces warranty claim fraud before it erodes margins.

Order Operations with Voice AI Agents reduces the rigid forms and slow support calls that manufacturing customers experience for invoice disputes, order exceptions, and product returns.

Configure-Price-Quote (CPQ) with Configuration AI Agent lets sales representatives configure complex manufactured products by describing customer requirements in plain language rather than navigating hundreds of fields. Purpose-built for manufacturing complexity, it manages bills of material across thousands of items and removes configuration bottlenecks that delay deals.

Field Service Management with Parts Management AI Agent automates one of field service's most error-prone steps: parts reconciliation at job closure. When a technician completes a job, the agent validates what was used, removed, and unused against the work order, producing a traceable parts summary that helps prevent revenue leakage and ensures accurate billing in a single governed workflow.

Closing the knowledge gap on the factory floor

The manufacturing workforce is undergoing a generational shift. As experienced workers retire, they take decades of institutional knowledge with them, including the undocumented fixes, the machine-specific adjustments, and the judgment calls that keep production lines running. When a line goes down, the cost is immediate, including lost capacity, missed deliveries, and a shift supervisor standing at a machine with no digital record of what was done last time. The tools available to operations leaders were not designed for the shop floor.

ServiceNow Industrial Connected Workforce is designed to replace paper, disconnected tools, and community knowledge with a single AI platform built for how manufacturing actually works. AI digitizes standard operating procedures into step-by-step guided tasks, assigns work based on role and location, and delivers contextual knowledge at the point of need. Quality engineers get AI-powered root cause analysis that can help turn every incident into organizational learning.

As experienced workers retire, the platform helps capture their institutional knowledge and delivers it to every team member at the point of need, so the next operator doesn't start from scratch. Unlike fragmented point solutions, the value compounds: workflows, tasks, and insights make operations smarter.

ServiceNow EmployeeWorks meets manufacturing teams where they work through Teams, Slack, a shared workstation browser, or a kiosk on the plant floor so they can resolve IT issues, submit HR requests, or flag a facilities problem from a single conversational interface. Behind it, the full ServiceNow AI Platform handles routing, approvals, and audit trails across departments without bouncing between queues.

What customers and partners are saying

Bosch Rexroth

Bosch Rexroth, ServiceNow, and the Initiative Next Level Mittelstand will collaborate in the future on the AI network any.site. The any.site network connects machine manufacturers, service providers, and production teams via AI-powered "knowledge assistants." These support commissioning and maintenance experts in finding information and are available around the clock as digital assistants carrying the manufacturers' know-how.

"We built any.site to put the full knowledge about machines into the hands of the people who need it every day. The greatest lever for efficiency is not everyone keeping their knowledge to themselves, but connecting it intelligently. Any.site is the answer to proprietary systems a network from which everyone benefits," says Thomas Fechner, Member of the Executive Board of Bosch Rexroth, responsible for Factory Automation.

SupplyOn

ServiceNow also confirmed a new partnership with SupplyOn, further expanding the platform's manufacturing ecosystem. Many companies today have their internal procurement processes well under control. Yet, where the supply chain begins, there is often a disconnect when it comes to the collaboration with suppliers. This is the challenge SupplyOn and ServiceNow aim to solve.

"Manufacturers don't lose time and money because they lack internal workflows they lose it at the handover to suppliers. With ServiceNow, we're closing that gap: bringing structured, real-time supplier commitments into the purchasing process so teams can move from chasing confirmations to actively steering supply," said Markus Quicken, CEO, SupplyOn.

Club Car

"Keeping product configuration in sync across every selling channel used to be an ongoing battle convoluted processes, limited guidance, and quotes that were harder than they needed to be," said Craig Drenthe, VP of IT, Club Car. "ServiceNow CPQ changed that. One unified engine now powers everything. Changes are reflected instantly, and a dealer reorder that used to take up to five days now takes less than one. For our channel partners, the difference is night and day, and we're better equipped to meet customer demand."

EY

"Together, EY and ServiceNow are helping companies build the connected factories of the future, connecting frontline workers with real-time insights and institutional knowledge through AI-powered workflows," said Craig Lyjak, EY Global Smart Factory Leader. "This helps enable people to move faster, operate more safely, and unlock new levels of performance across their operations."

KODIS Holdings

"We built ONYX to give our customers better tools and faster answers across the supply chain," said James Mayer, Director of IT, KODIS Holdings. "ServiceNow's AI platform makes it possible to orchestrate transportation, warehousing, and logistics on one system, with the speed and visibility our industry hasn't had before. That same foundation is now powering how we service manufacturing operations."

Additional Information

Today's manufacturing innovations are part of a broader wave of industry-specific and platform AI capabilities ServiceNow will showcase at Knowledge 2026, the company's annual customer and partner conference, May 5-7 in Las Vegas. Learn more here.

Availability

Quality Issues Management, Order Operations with Voice AI Agents, and Warranty Claims with AI Fraud Detection are generally available today through Manufacturing Commercial Operations.

Field Service Management with Parts Management AI Agent and the Configuration AI Agent for CPQ are generally available today through Field Service Management and CPQ Pro and SOM Pro for Manufacturing, respectively.

ServiceNow EmployeeWorks and Industrial Connected Workforce are generally available today.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is the AI control tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow AI Platform integrates with any cloud, any model, and any data source to orchestrate how work flows across the enterprise. By unifying legacy systems, departmental tools, cloud applications, and AI agents, ServiceNow provides a single pane of glass that connects intelligence to execution across every corner of business. With more than 85 billion workflows running on the platform each year, ServiceNow helps organizations turn fragmented operations into coordinated, autonomous workflows that deliver measurable results. Learn how ServiceNow puts AI to work for people at www.servicenow.com.

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Contacts:

Theresa Ianni

216.544.6817

Press@servicenow.com