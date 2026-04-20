LA FRANCAISE DE L'ENERGIE: 9 month revenues

REVENUES AS OF MARCH 31, 2026

Nine-month sales of €22 million

Increase in volumes and prices over the quarter driven by the energy crisis

Investment program proceeding according to schedule

Pontpierre, France, April 20, 2026 - La Française de l'Énergie (FDE - Euronext: FDE - ISIN: FR0013030152), a low-carbon energy producer, reported sales of €22 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2026.

Revenues

In millions of euros 2026 2025 Revenues for the 1st quarter

(July to September 2025 ) 6.6 5.0 Revenues for the 2nd quarter

(October to December 2025 ) 7.9 7.2 Revenues for the 3rd quarter

(January to March 2026) 7.5 9.8 Revenues for the first 9 months 22.0 22.0

* Unaudited figures

Strong sequential growth in gas and electricity revenues between the second and third quarters of 2026 and increased contribution from operations in Norway over the nine-month period

For the first nine months of the fiscal year, the Group's revenues totaled €22 million, stable compared to 2025, with gas sales rising to €7.1 million and electricity sales reaching €9.0 million.

During the third quarter of the fiscal year, gas sales revenues continued to grow (+15%), driven both by higher volumes, reflecting the return to normal availability levels in the NaTran network and by rising prices amid the energy crisis that has been raging since late February 2026. Electricity sales also posted sustained growth of +8%, driven by increases in both volumes and prices.

Revenues from operations in Norway totaled €5.8 million over the first nine months of the fiscal year, up 15% over the period. Alltec's renewable energy testing center, "Energy House," which specializes in the production of low-carbon fuels and gases, maintained a strong level of activity. Engineering revenues are expected to rebound during the summer of 2026, with the start of new contracts.

Continued deployment of low-carbon electricity production infrastructure using abandoned mine methane in France and Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) in Norway

Following the signing of the abandoned mine methane agreement between FDE and the French government in January 2026, which significantly expanded access to infrastructures in the mining basin of northern France, operational testing of 18 additional mining facilities has begun, paving the way for the deployment of new low-carbon power generation engines over the next two fiscal years.

The Group has also signed a contract to purchase 16 combined heat and power units from Clarke Energy, one of the leading suppliers of facilities for decentralized electricity production and supply. This contract is the largest signed by FDE for its mine gas business since its inception. Securing the supply of these engines thus enables FDE to guarantee the deployment of a doubling of its green electricity production over the next three years.

In Norway, FDE is continuing construction on its three RNG and Bio-CO 2 production projects, the first of which, in Halsa, is expected to be commissioned in the third quarter of 2027.

These two major investment programs will significantly expand the base of local low-carbon energy production infrastructure, generating over €60 million in additional revenue and an additional annualized EBITDA of over €30 million.

This diversification thus strengthens the Group's growth drivers. Beyond cash flows, the current energy crisis confirms the value of FDE's non-intermittent low-carbon production assets in Europe, thanks to their key role in energy sovereignty and resilience in this unstable context.

Start of concentration and flow rate measurement work on the PTH-2 natural hydrogen well in Moselle

Following the successful drilling to a depth of over 3,600 meters, which confirmed the presence of large quantities of dissolved natural hydrogen in the Lorraine mining basin-for which FDE has obtained an exclusive five-year exploration permit-work has entered the phase of continuous measurement of the deposit's natural hydrogen concentration. This work represents a significant step toward certifying the reserves in 2027.

Innovation platforms, including natural hydrogen and industrial CO 2 capture, are expected to create significant additional value over time.

2030 Outlook Confirmed

All these achievements confirm the Group's 2030 objectives:

Revenues exceeding €175 million

exceeding EBITDA exceeding €85 million

Over 20 million metric tons of CO 2 eq emissions avoided annually

Next event:

Release of 2026 annual revenues on July 21, 2026, after market close

La Française de l'Énergie is eligible for the PEA and PEA-PME

Reuters code: FDE.PA Bloomberg ticker: FDE:FP Press Contact

contact@francaisedelenergie.fr

+33 (0)3 87 04 34 51 Investor Relations

ir@francaisedelenergie.fr

+ 33 (0)3 87 04 34 51

About La Française de l'Énergie (FDE)

FDE is an independent multi-energy producer dedicated to achieving Net Zero. As a specialist in short supply chains and the circular economy, FDE leverages its expertise-ranging from engineering and energy production to CO 2 storage - to provide energy solutions that combine carbon footprint reduction with improved resilience of the ecosystems involved.

For more information, visit https://www.francaisedelenergie.fr/

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the outlook and growth strategies of FDE and its subsidiaries (the "Group"). These statements include indications regarding the Group's intentions, strategies, growth prospects, and trends concerning its operating results, financial condition, and cash position. Although these statements are based on data, assumptions, and estimates that the Group considers reasonable, they are subject to numerous risk factors and uncertainties, such that actual results may differ from those anticipated or implied by these statements due to a variety of factors, including those described in the documents filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) and available on FDE's website (www.francaisedelenergie.fr). The forward-looking information contained in this press release reflects the Group's statements as of the date of this document. Unless required by law, the Group expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future developments.

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