LA FRANCAISE DE L'ENERGIE: Start of two green power generation units in Angres

Start of two green power generation units in Angres

First phase of the plan to deploy abandoned mine methane across the 18 sites transferred by the French government, approved by the recent Prefectural Order

Goal of doubling low-carbon electricity generation capacity within three years

Pontpierre, France, June 2nd 2026 - FDE (Euronext - FDE ISIN: FR0013030152), a low-carbon energy producer, announces the official start of electricity generation at the two units at the Angres site in Pas-de-Calais.

Commissioning on June 1st of the two green power generation engines installed at the Angres site

Following the signing of the abandoned mine methane agreement on January 8, 2026, between the French government and FDE, a comprehensive assessment of the 18 transferred sites was conducted by the Hauts-de-France Regional Department for the Environment (DREAL), the Bureau of Geological and Mining Research (BRGM), and Gazonor, a subsidiary of FDE. This key step was a necessary prerequisite for validating the operational transfer of the sites.

On May 20, 2026, the Prefectural Order authorizing the provision and operation of the 18 facilities transferred by the State to FDE was signed, marking a key milestone in the project. This authorization now allows for the unimpeded rollout of the program to install new power generation engines fueled by abandoned mine methane in the Hauts-de-France region.

In this context, green electricity production has begun at two units at the Angres site, while the Rouvignies site will begin production shortly. These facilities benefit from a feed-in tariff contract with EDF at €80 per MWh, indexed to inflation and secured for a period of 15 years, providing long-term revenue visibility.

The Angres site's output is equivalent to the electricity consumption of approximately 3,500 households and prevents the emission of nearly 720,000 metric tons of CO 2 equivalents per year, significantly enhancing the positive environmental impact of the Group's projects.

A secure, low-carbon local energy production infrastructure offering visibility and cash flows

Earlier this year, FDE secured the acquisition of 16 new power generation units, significantly strengthening its growth pipeline in abandoned mine methane. The engine model used, the Jenbacher Type 4, with a capacity of 1.5 MW, stands out for its high reliability, optimized energy efficiency, and remote-control capabilities, ensuring efficient industrial operation. Each engine thus enables continuous production equivalent to approximately five wind turbines of comparable capacity.

This equipment is identical to the 15 production units already installed, allowing for standardization of the fleet with optimized investment and maintenance costs, as well as accelerated industrial deployment. Their gradual commissioning over the next three years will generate, once in production, nearly €18 million in additional annual revenue and €10 million in EBITDA, with each new motor installed benefiting from the feed-in tariff with EDF.

With this program, FDE is significantly expanding its high-profile green power generation infrastructure. FDE's goal of doubling electricity production in northern France represents a further contribution to the supply of local carbon-free energy at a time when energy security concerns are growing.

This development plan for the abandoned mine methane business confirms the Group's growth targets for 2030 in terms of both revenue and EBITDA as well as CO 2 emissions reduction, consolidating FDE's position as an integrated low-carbon energy producer.

Next announcement :

annual 2026 revenue, July 21st 2026, after market close

La Française de l'Énergie is eligible for the PEA and PEA-PME

Reuters code: FDE.PA Bloomberg code: FDE.FP Press contact

contact@francaisedelenergie.fr

+ 33 (0)3 87 04 34 51 Investor Relations

ir@francaisedelenergie.fr

+ 33 (0)3 87 04 34 51

About La Française de l'Énergie (FDE)

FDE is an independent multi-energy producer dedicated to achieving Net Zero. As a specialist in short supply chains and the circular economy, FDE draws on its expertise spanning engineering, energy production and CO ? storage to provide energy solutions that combine carbon footprint reduction with improved resilience of the ecosystems concerned.

For further information, please visit https://www.francaisedelenergie.fr/

and https://www.linkedin.com/company/francaise-de-l'energie

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the prospects and growth strategies of FDE and its subsidiaries (the "Group"). These statements include indications regarding the Group's intentions, strategies, growth prospects and trends concerning its operating results, financial position and cash position. Although these indications are based on data, assumptions and estimates that the Group considers reasonable, they are subject to numerous risk factors and uncertainties, meaning that actual results may differ from those anticipated or implied by these statements due to a variety of factors, including those described in the documents filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) and available on FDE's website (www.francaisedelenergie.fr). The forward-looking information contained in this press release reflects the Group's current views as at the date of this document. Unless required by law, the Group expressly disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking information in light of new information or future developments.

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