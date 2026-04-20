Morrow Bank AB: Swedish Competition Authority clears acquisition of MedMera Bank AB

Morrow Bank AB (publ) ("Morrow Bank") refers to the stock exchange release published on 23 March 2026 regarding the agreement with Kooperativa Förbundet to acquire 100 per cent of the shares in MedMera Bank AB ("MedMera Bank"). The Swedish Competition Authority (Konkurrensverket) has now decided to leave the acquisition of sole control over MedMera Bank by Morrow Bank without intervention. The authority concludes that the transaction is not likely to significantly impede effective competition in Sweden, in accordance with Chapter 4, Section 11 of the Swedish Competition Act (2008:579).



Morrow Bank notified the transaction to the Swedish Competition Authority on 31 March 2026 pursuant to Chapter 4, Section 6 of the Swedish Competition Act. With this decision, competition clearance in Sweden has been obtained. The decision is final and cannot be appealed, and will be published on the authority's website.



The transaction remains subject to remaining regulatory approvals and shareholder approval, as previously communicated. Morrow Bank continues to expect completion of the transaction during the third quarter of 2026, provided that all remaining conditions are satisfied. The acquisition of MedMera Bank is fully aligned with Morrow Bank's strategy to build a leading Nordic consumer finance platform through disciplined consolidation and profitable growth. The combined group is expected to benefit from increased scale, improved earnings capacity and a strengthened market position across the Nordic region.

Contact

Eirik Holtedahl, CFO

Tel: +47 96 91 22 91

Email: ir@morrowbank.com

About Morrow Bank

Morrow Bank is a Nordic consumer finance bank offering digital and flexible financing solutions to creditworthy individuals in Norway, Sweden and Finland. The bank offers consumer loans, credit cards and high-yield deposit accounts, supported by a modern and scalable banking platform.