On February 20, 2026, the shares in Lipigon Pharmaceuticals AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to information that the Company had limited liquidity and was dependent on securing additional financing or entering into a strategic transaction in order to continue its operations. The Company further stated that, should no strategic alternatives materialize, the Company may need to file for bankruptcy.

Today, April 20, 2026, the Company disclosed that Nasdaq Stockholm AB had informed the Company that it did not meet the listing requirement on having an ongoing business operation, and that Nasdaq Stockholm AB therefore has initiated a process for delisting the Company's financial instruments from First North Growth Market.

According to item 6.3.1 (b) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if circumstances exist justifying the removal of the issuer's financial instruments from trading on First North pursuant to item 8.2.7 of the rulebook.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the Company's shares.

Company name: Lipigon Pharmaceuticals AB Short name: LPGO ISIN code: SE0015382072

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.