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WKN: A40GSB | ISIN: BMG6904D1083 | Ticker-Symbol: U6N
Tradegate
20.04.26 | 12:21
4,540 Euro
+4,97 % +0,215
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PARATUS ENERGY SERVICES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PARATUS ENERGY SERVICES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,4854,53018:01
4,4804,52518:00
PR Newswire
20.04.2026 18:00 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Paratus Energy Services Ltd: Paratus Energy: Notice of 2026 Annual General Meeting

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker "PLSV") ("Paratus" or the "Company") announces that its 2026 Annual General Meeting will be held on 12 May 2026 ("Meeting"). A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information is attached to this press release. The Company's Consolidated Financial Statements for 2025 will be available on the website ahead of the Meeting.

20 April 2026

The Board of Directors
Paratus Energy Services Ltd.
Hamilton, Bermuda

For additional information, please contact:
Baton Haxhimehmedi, Interim CEO
baton.Haxhimehmedi@paratus-energy.com
+47 4063 9083

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/paratus-energy-services-ltd/r/paratus-energy--notice-of-2026-annual-general-meeting,c4337352

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/21459/4337352/4046792.pdf

2026 AGM Notice - Paratus

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/paratus-energy-notice-of-2026-annual-general-meeting-302747466.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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