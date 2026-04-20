EQS-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

CORRECTION - Liquidation Announcement



20.04.2026 / 17:15 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The following amendment has been made to the 'Liquidation' announcement released on 17 April 2026. Dividend details have been added including the ex-date, record date, and the dividend amount. All other details remain unchanged. The full amended text is shown below. JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV Liquidation of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) - Green Social Sustainable Bond Active UCITS ETF - effective from 29 May 2026 This is to notify you that the JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) - Green Social Sustainable Bond Active UCITS ETF (the "Sub-Fund") in which you hold shares will be liquidated. Your Sub-Fund will bear securities transaction costs only; all other costs associated with the liquidation will be paid by the management company. To help ensure an orderly and efficient liquidation process, your Sub-Fund may begin liquidating holdings in the period leading up to the liquidation date. In relation to distributing share classes only, the final dividend distribution will be paid on 8 May 2026. Any further accrued income at the time of liquidation will be paid in the liquidation proceeds: Share Class Name Share Class Currency ISIN Ex Date Record Date Pay Date Dividend per share rate JPM Green Social Sustainable Bond Active

UCITS ETF - USD (dist) USD IE000HZSZFP6 09/04/2026 10/04/2026 08/05/2026 0.7988

To view the full document including the options available to Shareholders, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser. https://am.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpm-am-aem/emea/regional/en/supplemental/notice-to-shareholders/gssba-liquidation-17-04-26-en.pdf Enquiries: JPMorgan Christopher Moore +44 207 742 0044 This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .



20.04.2026 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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