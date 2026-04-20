EQS-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
The following amendment has been made to the 'Liquidation' announcement released on 17 April 2026.
Dividend details have been added including the ex-date, record date, and the dividend amount.
All other details remain unchanged. The full amended text is shown below.
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
Liquidation of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) - Green Social Sustainable Bond Active UCITS ETF - effective from 29 May 2026
This is to notify you that the JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) - Green Social Sustainable Bond Active UCITS ETF (the "Sub-Fund") in which you hold shares will be liquidated.
Your Sub-Fund will bear securities transaction costs only; all other costs associated with the liquidation will be paid by the management company. To help ensure an orderly and efficient liquidation process, your Sub-Fund may begin liquidating holdings in the period leading up to the liquidation date.
In relation to distributing share classes only, the final dividend distribution will be paid on 8 May 2026. Any further accrued income at the time of liquidation will be paid in the liquidation proceeds:
To view the full document including the options available to Shareholders, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.
https://am.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpm-am-aem/emea/regional/en/supplemental/notice-to-shareholders/gssba-liquidation-17-04-26-en.pdf
Enquiries:
JPMorgan
Christopher Moore
+44 207 742 0044
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20.04.2026 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
|JPMorgan House, International Financial Services Centre
|Dublin 1 Dublin
|Ireland
|Phone:
|+353 1 612 3000
|Internet:
|www.jpmorganchase.com
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2311514
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2311514 20.04.2026 GMT/BST