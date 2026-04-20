

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung SDI (006400.KS) Monday said it has signed a multi-year agreement with Mercedes-Benz to supply batteries for next-generation electric vehicles, marking its first EV battery supply deal with the automaker.



Under the agreement, Samsung SDI will provide high-nickel NCM (nickel, cobalt, manganese) batteries designed to deliver high energy density, longer driving range, extended lifespan and enhanced power performance.



The batteries will be used in Mercedes-Benz's upcoming compact and mid-size electric SUVs and coupe models as part of its next-generation EV strategy.



The companies also plan to expand collaboration beyond supply, including joint development of advanced battery technologies for future mobility solutions.



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