Cleveland, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - Greenfire Strategy (a DBA of Graziani Multimedia LLC), a Cleveland-based B2B marketing and revenue growth consultancy and HubSpot Platinum Partner, today announced the acquisition of 21b Consulting, effective April 1, 2026. The move brings together two HubSpot-native teams to deliver mid-market companies a more complete path from strategy to execution - combining Greenfire's brand, content, and demand generation expertise with 21b's deep HubSpot implementation and revenue operations capabilities.

Founded by Noelle Hatfield, 21b Consulting built a reputation for turning complex operational challenges into competitive advantages - helping mid-market companies leverage HubSpot and its ecosystem to align teams, streamline workflows, and unlock measurable efficiency and revenue gains. Hatfield brings 25+ years of business experience and a solutions-architecture approach grounded in how real organizations actually operate.

Greenfire Strategy, formerly known as Graziani Multimedia, rebranded in 2025 to reflect its evolution from a digital marketing agency to a full-service B2B growth consultancy built on strategy, psychology, and technology. The acquisition of 21b Consulting represents a natural extension of that mission - bringing together two complementary teams united by a people-first philosophy and a shared commitment to driving meaningful, measurable results for clients.

Current 21b Consulting clients will benefit from Greenfire's expanded capabilities in content strategy, brand positioning, demand generation, and revenue operations - all integrated within the HubSpot ecosystem both firms have built their practices around.

"We've always believed that good growth starts with empathy -- for your customers, your team, and the real challenges standing between where you are and where you want to be. When I saw how Noelle and the 21b team approached their work, I saw that same belief in action. This acquisition isn't about getting bigger. It's about getting better for our clients."

- Tracy Graziani, Owner & CEO, Greenfire Strategy

"Building 21b was about helping mid-market companies get the most out of their HubSpot investment -- not just the technology, but the strategy and the team adoption that make it actually work. Joining forces with Greenfire means our clients get a fuller picture: the right message, the right systems, and the right execution to grow. I'm proud of what we built, and I'm excited about what we'll build together."

- Noelle Hatfield, Founder & CEO, 21b Consulting

Greenfire Strategy will continue to serve both existing and 21b client rosters under the Greenfire brand. Noelle Hatfield will remain involved in the transition to ensure continuity for 21b's clients.

About Greenfire Strategy

Greenfire Strategy (a DBA of Graziani Multimedia LLC) is a Cleveland-based B2B marketing and revenue growth consultancy and HubSpot Platinum Partner. Founded by Tracy Graziani, Greenfire helps mid-market companies bridge the gap between strategy and execution through a framework that combines psychology, storytelling, and technology. Learn more at https://www.greenfirestrategy.com/

About 21b Consulting

21b Consulting was a HubSpot Solutions Partner specializing in operational clarity, systems design, and tech-stack optimization for mid-market B2B companies. Founded by Noelle Hatfield, 21b helped clients align their teams, eliminate workflow friction, and build scalable, future-proof HubSpot ecosystems that drive measurable results.

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Source: GetFeatured