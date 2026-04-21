LIR Life Sciences Corp. Announces Agreement with Resilience BioSciences Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 20, 2026 / LIR Life Sciences Corp. (CSE:SKNY)(OTC PINK:BBCMF)(Frankfurt:N790) (WKN: A41QA9) ("LIR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Technology Development Collaboration Agreement (the "Agreement") with Resilience BioSciences Inc. ("RBI"), a Vancouver-based drug discovery and development company, to support and expand LIR's ongoing preclinical research activities.

Under the Agreement, LIR intends to collaborate with RBI's scientific team within their newly established, state-of-the-art facilities at the adMare BioInnovations site, located within the Pharmaceutical Sciences Building at the University of British Columbia (UBC). As part of this collaboration, LIR will conduct certain early-stage experimental work, including ex vivo porcine skin and formulation studies within RBI's facilities.

RBI's facility is situated within a leading academic research environment, providing proximity to academic expertise, modern laboratory infrastructure, and established research support services. LIR believes this setting is well aligned with the Company's emphasis on rigorous, human-relevant preclinical validation.

"This Agreement is about execution and efficiency," said Edward Mills, CEO of LIR Life Sciences. "As our preclinical programs expand, working within a high-quality laboratory environment and alongside experienced scientific teams in a leading academic environment allows us to move studies forward in a focused and cost-effective manner."

"We are pleased to support this collaboration with LIR Life Sciences within a rigorous translational research environment," said Dr. Anthony Phillips, CEO of Resilience BioSciences. "Our approach integrates preclinical science with clinical insight to accelerate the development of novel therapies."

Matthew Roberts, Chief Operations Advisor at Resilience BioSciences, added: "This agreement reflects our focus on supporting innovative therapeutic development through integrated preclinical capabilities, while advancing our own pipeline of non-opioid therapeutics targeting opioid withdrawal and associated pain. We look forward to undertaking a structured evaluation of LIR's delivery technology as it progresses, with the potential for future application within our own development programs."

LIR will pay RBI $5,000 per month under the Agreement, which has an initial six-month term.

About LIR Life Sciences Corp.

LIR Life Sciences is focused on researching and developing scalable and affordable treatments for obesity using novel drug delivery methods. The company is advancing a transdermal patch and other novel delivery systems that mimic GLP-1, a naturally occurring hormone that helps regulate appetite and blood sugar. These therapies could potentially offer an alternative to injectable drugs. The goal is to improve access, adherence, and cost-efficiency in both developed and emerging markets. LIR Life Sciences aims to address the global burden of obesity with practical solutions based on established compounds and proven science.

About Resilience BioSciences Inc.

Resilience BioSciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing non-opioid, evidence-based therapeutics for opioid withdrawal, withdrawal-associated pain, and cognitive deficits. The company integrates drug development, formulation, and translational research with a focus on corporate innovation and strategic partnerships. Operating within a leading academic research environment, Resilience leverages modern laboratory infrastructure and scientific expertise to support efficient preclinical and early-stage development. Resilience BioSciences aims to advance differentiated therapies with clear clinical and commercial pathways.

ON BEHALF OF LIR LIFE SCIENCES CORP.,

"Dr. Edward Mills,"

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Edward Mills

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 888 436 7772

Email: investors@lirlife.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, beliefs and assumptions made by management of the Company. Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as "believe", "project", "aim", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "strategy", "future", "opportunity", "plan", "may", "should", "will", "would", and similar expressions and, in this news release, includes statements relating to the Agreement, the research and development activities of the Company, the financial and business prospects of the Company, its assets and other matters. In particular, forward-looking information includes statements regarding the Company's ability to access and conduct studies at the Laboratory Facility, the anticipated outcomes of preclinical studies, and the potential development of future needle-free metabolic therapies. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward- looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. The forward-looking information included in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

SOURCE: Lir Life Sciences Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/lir-life-sciences-corp.-announces-agreement-with-resilience-biosciences-inc.-1159110