Lir Life Sciences Corp.: LIR Life Sciences Launches Ex Vivo Animal Study to Evaluate Protamine Enhanced Transdermal Transport of Larger Format Therapeutic Molecules

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / LIR Life Sciences Corp. (CSE:SKNY)(OTC PINK:BBCMF)(Frankfurt:N790, WKN:A41QA9) ("LIR" or the "Company) is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated January 22, 2026, the launch of its previously designed controlled ex vivo porcine skin study, which is intended to evaluate whether protamine can enhance the penetration of macromolecular therapeutics across the skin. This announcement follows the Company's recent completion of the study design and marks the transition into formal experimental execution. The study is designed to examine transport of therapeutic molecules spanning a wide size range, spanning a wide molecular size range, from larger non-small molecules up to antibody-scale macromolecules (approximately 5 kDA up to ~150 kDa). The purpose of the study is to determine whether protamine can enable transdermal movement of such molecules to an extent that has traditionally required injectable administration.

The study is being conducted with an independent research laboratory using full thickness porcine skin due to its close structural similarity to human skin. Full thickness porcine skin is commonly accepted as one of the most relevant experimental models for assessing human skin permeability. Fluorescently labeled macromolecular payloads will be applied topically in formulations containing protamine, and an identical set of control formulations without protamine will be tested alongside them. Samples will be collected at multiple time points. Penetration depth, distribution within skin layers, and fluorescence intensity profiles will be measured using confocal microscopy combined with quantitative image analysis. These data should allow the research team to determine whether protamine produces observable enhancement relative to the matched controls and to identify which general molecular size categories appear most promising for follow up development.

The findings from this study are intended to help LIR refine its long-term strategy for transdermal delivery of complex therapeutic molecules. Any evidence that protamine can facilitate the passage of larger macromolecules through the skin would represent an important advancement toward developing future needle free delivery options for conditions where such molecules currently require injection. The study is intended to generate decision-informing feasibility data rather than to assess therapeutic efficacy.

"With this study now underway, our focus remains on generating rigorous, human-relevant data to help define the technical boundaries of transdermal delivery for larger molecules. The results, if positive, would help validate and sharpen LIR's research pathway for protamine-enabled delivery, guiding which larger-format therapeutic targets and formulations we advance next. This work also strengthens the Company's technical foundation for future pipeline decisions, with a continued focus on expanding needle-free options beyond today's injection-dependent therapies," said Edward Mills, CEO of LIR Life Sciences.

About LIR Life Sciences Corp.

LIR Life Sciences is focused on researching and developing scalable and affordable treatments for obesity using novel drug delivery methods. The Company is advancing a transdermal patch and other novel delivery systems that mimic GLP-1, a naturally occurring hormone that helps regulate appetite and blood sugar. These therapies could potentially offer an alternative to injectable drugs. The goal is to improve access, adherence, and cost-efficiency in both developed and emerging markets. LIR Life Sciences aims to address the global burden of obesity with practical solutions based on established compounds and proven science.

ON BEHALF OF LIR LIFE SCIENCES CORP.,

"Dr. Edward Mills,"

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Edward Mills

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 888 436 7772

Email: investors@lirlife.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, beliefs and assumptions made by management of the Company. Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as "believe", "project", "aim", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "strategy", "future", "opportunity", "plan", "may", "should", "will", "would", and similar expressions and, in this news release, includes statements relating to the research and development activities of the Company, the financial and business prospects of the Company, its assets and other matters. In particular, forward-looking information includes statements regarding the Company's provisional patent filings, its transdermal delivery platform, the potential compatibility of the platform with GLP/GIP-based medicines, the anticipated outcomes of preclinical studies, and the potential development of future needle-free metabolic therapies. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward- looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. The forward-looking information included in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

SOURCE: Lir Life Sciences Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/lir-life-sciences-launches-ex-vivo-animal-study-to-evaluate-protamine-enhanced-transd-1162001