

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Deloitte is rolling back certain employee benefits for a specific group of its workforce, showing a wider trend where companies are cutting back on perks during these uncertain economic times.



These changes affect employees who fall under Deloitte's 'Center' talent model, which includes internal roles like admin, finance, and IT support. According to internal documents, those impacted will see their paid time off reduced to between 18 and 25 days some might lose as much as 10 days. Furthermore, the paid family leave, which includes parental leave, is being halved from 16 weeks to just eight weeks.



Additionally, the firm is scrapping a $50,000 reimbursement program that used to help cover costs for adoption, surrogacy, and IVF treatments for these employees. Plus, those in the Center category will stop earning benefits under a pension plan, although some will still have access to a 401(k).



Deloitte has over 180,000 employees in the U.S., but it's unclear how many will be affected by these changes, which are set to kick in on January 1, 2027.



This move aligns with a broader trend among big companies cutting down on 'non-essential' benefits. For instance, Home Depot has recently ended remote work for its corporate staff and modified its bonus systems, while Meta has scaled back stock awards for its employees in recent years.



Experts note that companies are increasingly looking to trim costs as the global economy remains uncertain, often going after perks that fall outside of essential benefits like healthcare.



In some instances, cuts to benefits have gone hand in hand with layoffs, highlighting the need for workers to be financially and professionally prepared for any upcoming changes.



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