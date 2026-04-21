

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Challenger (CGF.AX) reported its third quarter total Life sales were A$1.7 billion, up 19% from last year. Funds Management FUM was A$104.5 billion, a decrease of 10% for the quarter, driven by net outflows of A$8.0 billion, A$3.4 billion of negative investment market movements driven by the war in Iran and client distributions of A$0.3 billion.



Challenger has tightened its fiscal 2026 normalised basic EPS guidance to a range of between 66 and 70 cents per share.



Challenger also announced it will redeem all Challenger Capital Notes 3 on 25 May 2026. The redemption enables the business to operate with a lower target PCA range, while maintaining the existing risk appetite.



Challenger shares are trading at A$8.28, down 1.31%.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News