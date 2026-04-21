

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV) announced the expansion of its partnership with BioLabs by becoming the founding sponsor of the new BioLabs University of Toronto. The AbbVie and BioLabs collaboration will accelerate life science research. AbbVie will offer the annual AbbVie Biotech Innovators Awards in partnership with BioLabs University of Toronto. Selected startups will receive mentorship from AbbVie's scientific and business leaders.



BioLabs University of Toronto provides approximately 40,000 square feet of fully equipped laboratory and collaboration space, enabling early-stage startups to access critical scientific infrastructure, shared resources and industry mentorship.



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