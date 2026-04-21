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WKN: A14Y6F | ISIN: US02079K3059 | Ticker-Symbol: ABEA
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21.04.26 | 08:26
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.04.2026 07:10 Uhr
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Beyond Named 2026 Google Cloud Security: Managed Security Service Provider - EMEA

LAS VEGAS, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond, formally Qodea announced today that it has received the 2026 Google Cloud Security: Managed Security Service Provider - EMEA award.

Beyond is being recognised for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers transition from human-scale to AI-scale defence by migrating and modernising security operations into a Google-centric Agentic SOC, delivering automated, intelligence-driven protection.

"The work Beyond has delivered for complex global organisations proves the power of the Google SecOps technology when paired with expert managed services. We are proud to recognise Beyond for their ability to turn massive telemetry into high-fidelity, actionable intelligence, providing our customers with the proactive defence they need to operate with confidence." Wunan Li, Director, Google Cloud Security Channel Sales and Business Development.

Beyond has redefined managed security by co-developing a Google-centric Agentic SOC and helping enterprise customers across Retail, Financial Services, and the Public Sector move to adaptive, AI-scale security operations.

"We are honoured to have been awarded theManaged Security Service Provider for EMEA. By advancing the Agentic SOC, we are moving beyond traditional, human-scale limitations to deliver AI-scale defence that is faster, more adaptive, and engineered for the complexities of 2026 and beyond." Adam Casey, SVP, Beyond Secure.

Throughout 2025, Beyond delivered industry-shaping security outcomes, including transforming multi-entity environments into a Hybrid Agentic SOC and reducing large volumes of findings into high-fidelity, actionable tickets for our enterprise customers. These outcomes, powered by Google Threat Intelligence and Google SecOps, set a new standard for managed security in the region.

As the leading Google-first engineering partner in Europe, Beyond continues to redefine what enterprise-grade, AI-driven security looks like at scale. "Our team has bridged the gap between traditional outsourced security and the future of the Agentic SOC. Congratulations to the Beyond Secure team." Dan Baker, CISO, Beyond Secure.

Beyond operates at the centre of the Google Cloud ecosystem, as both a strategic delivery partner and a trusted provider to Google itself. This dual role reflects not only technical excellence, but mutual trust at the highest level. As a Google first partner and single-platform focus, Beyond delivers deep engineering capability for their clients, tighter security integration, and more predictable commercial outcomes.

About Beyond:

Beyond is a Google first engineering company specialising in the design and delivery of leading-edge technology at scale. With 700+ Google Cloud expert engineers across Europe* and North America, accelerating in AI-driven cloud transformation. Focused exclusively on Google Cloud, Beyond combines evidence-based AI, proprietary platforms, and disciplined engineering to modernise infrastructure and applications, strengthen security, and deliver measurable enterprise outcomes at scale.

Beyond is Europe's largest dedicated Google-first partner, trusted by regulated financial institutions, global retailers, and leading technology brands, solving complex problems with precision, performance, and lasting impact.

Note: Europe will remain 'Qodea…..powered by Beyond' for legal reasons

Beyond Fast Facts

  • 700 Google Cloud expert engineers
  • Presence in: UK, Europe, North America
  • Focus: Cloud engineering, AI activation, infrastructure modernisation, security, workplace transformation
  • Recent acquisitions: TIQQE (Nordics)
  • Google relationship: strategic delivery partner + Google as a client

Leadership Biographies: bio Doc

Media Contact:Laura Murphy

PR & Communications

Solus Advisory | London office

Email laura@solusadvisory.com

Mobile + 44 7789 850837

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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