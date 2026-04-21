

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar rose to nearly a 1-1/2-month high of 94.11 against the yen and nearly a 1-month high of 1.9903 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 93.81 and 1.9955, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi advanced to a 4-day high of 0.5921 and a 5-day high of 1.2121 from Monday's closing quotes of 0.5906 and 1.2148, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 95.00 against the yen, 1.97 against the euro, 0.60 against the greenback and 1.19against the aussie.



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