

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Elisa Oyj (EIA.F) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at EUR91.4 million, or EUR0.57 per share. This compares with EUR90 million, or EUR0.56 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.3% to EUR548.4 million from EUR555.8 million last year.



Elisa Oyj earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR91.4 Mln. vs. EUR90 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.57 vs. EUR0.56 last year. -Revenue: EUR548.4 Mln vs. EUR555.8 Mln last year.



This decline in first-quarter revenue reflects lower equipment sales, due to challenging economic environment and increased device prices as a result of higher component costs.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has reaffirmed its guidance. Elisa Oyj, said: 'Full-year revenue is estimated to be at the same level as or slightly higher than in 2025. Full-year comparable EBITDA is anticipated to be EUR 815-845 million. Capital expenditure is expected to be 12 per cent of revenue.'



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