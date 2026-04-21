

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Beiersdorf AG (BDRFF.PK) on Tuesday reported lower group sales in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting declines across all regions.



Total sales fell 7.7% to €2.484 billion from €2.691 billion a year earlier, while organic sales declined 4.6%.



In Europe, sales dropped 7.2% to €1.110 billion, with organic sales down 7.3%.



Sales in the Americas decreased 8% to €630 million, though the organic decline was more moderate at 3.5%.



In Africa/Asia/Australia, sales fell 8.1% to €744 million, with organic sales down 1.3%.



Looking ahead, Beiersdorf confirmed its full-year outlook, expecting net sales to be flat to slightly growing on an organic basis.



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