

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar fell against its major counterparts in the New York session on Monday.



The greenback fell to 1.1790 against the euro and 1.3544 against the pound, from its early 1-week highs of 1.1727 and 1.3475, respectively.



The greenback dropped to 0.7776 against the franc and 158.55 against the yen.



The currency is seen finding support around 1.20 against the euro, 1.37 against the pound, 0.76 against the franc and 154.00 against the yen.



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