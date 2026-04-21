

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Associated British Foods (ABF.L) reported that its first-half profit before tax declined to 632 million pounds from 692 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per ordinary share was 62.7 pence compared to 71.0 pence. Adjusted profit before tax declined to 663 million pounds from 818 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 70.7 pence compared to 83.6 pence. For the 24 weeks ended 28 February 2026, revenue from continuing operations was 9.47 billion pounds compared to 9.51 billion pounds, prior year.



The Group said its full year outlook is currently unchanged, with the exception of Sugar where it now expects an adjusted operating loss in 2026. The Group continues to expect adjusted operating profit and adjusted EPS in 2026 to be below last year.



George Weston, Chief Executive of Associated British Foods, said: 'We still expect improved Group performance in the second half.'



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