Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - Herbal Dispatch Inc. (CSE: HERB) (OTCQB: LUFFF) (FSE: HA9) ("Herbal Dispatch" or the "Company"), a leading cannabis e-commerce and distribution platform, is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").

DTC eligibility significantly enhances accessibility for U.S.-based investors by facilitating electronic trading, book-entry delivery, and depository services for the Company's shares. This improves liquidity and broadens exposure of the Company's stock within the North American investment community. DTC, a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States.

This milestone complements the Company's primary listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: HERB) and its Frankfurt Stock Exchange listing (FSE: HA9), as well as its trading on the U.S. OTCQB markets under the ticker symbol "LUFFF". The DTC eligibility is expected to improve liquidity and visibility for U.S.-based shareholders and positions the Company to capitalize on growing optimism in the American cannabis sector.

Further, certain marketing partner agreements previously announced on December 11, 2025 have reached the end of their original terms and have been extended to June 30, 2026. The Company confirms that the capital allocated under these arrangements remains available and has not been deployed. Herbal Dispatch elected to defer campaign execution pending DTC eligibility.

DTC eligibility is anticipated to facilitate improved access to the Company's securities for U.S. investors and support broader participation in trading. In anticipation of this development, the Company has completed planning for marketing initiatives and related infrastructure, positioning it to deploy previously allocated capital in a timely and measured manner following confirmation of DTC eligibility.

The Company has engaged Independent Trading Group Inc., an arm's length service provider, to provide market making services in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The agreement provides for a monthly fee of $5,000. The Company and Trading Group Inc. are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. The engagement is intended to support liquidity, improve trading efficiency, and facilitate increased participation from U.S. investors following the Company's DTC eligibility.

Shareholders and potential investors are encouraged to visit the Company's investor page at herbaldispatch.com/pages/investor for the latest updates, financial reports, and press releases.

ABOUT HERBAL DISPATCH INC.

Herbal Dispatch Inc. is a leading operator of cannabis e-commerce platforms in Canada, delivering quality medical and recreational products to discerning consumers at competitive prices. Its flagship marketplace has earned trust as a premier destination for exclusive access to small-batch craft cannabis and a wide selection of curated cannabis products. The Company is also actively expanding through exports to international markets, positioning it for sustained growth and new revenue opportunities. The Company's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "HERB".

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this news release, including statements or information containing terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "expect", "estimate", "may", "could", "will", and similar expressions constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that the Company or a third party expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to the Company. These statements require the Company to make assumptions it believes are reasonable and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties.

Actual results and developments may differ materially from the anticipated results and developments discussed in the forward-looking statements as certain of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the Company's control. These risk factors are interdependent and the impact of any one risk or uncertainty on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable. Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release and the key assumptions and risk factors involved in such statements include, but are not limited to, the anticipated benefits of the DTC eligibility, the retention of key individuals to promote the success of the Company's business, as well as market and investor participation. The successful execution of these initiatives is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including industry competition, and future customer demand for the Company's products, among others.

Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected effects on the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent information, events, or circumstances.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (THE "CSE") HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS NEWS RELEASE. NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293463

Source: Herbal Dispatch Inc.