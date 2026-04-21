

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The British Land Company PLC (BLND.L) said, for the year ended 31 March 2026, the Group expects: underlying Profit of 294 million pounds, and underlying EPS of 28.9 pence. Like-for-like net rental growth is projected at 6%, ahead of guidance, including 12% in campuses.



The Group said it now expects fiscal 2027 underlying EPS of at least 30.5 pence, ahead of previous guidance of at least 30.2 pence, following the acquisition of Life Science REIT. The Group reiterated expectation for 3-6% p.a. EPS growth over the medium term.



At last close, British Land shares were trading at 397.20 pence, up 0.35%.



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