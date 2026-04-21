Initiative brings Proximie's vision of real-time, agentic OR intelligence, with NVIDIA collaboration powering the next generation of AI for healthcare

Proximie, the operating system for intelligent operating rooms (ORs), is building upon NVIDIA's foundation models and accelerated platform to power its Smart OR platform, while contributing real-world surgical data and insights that help inform the development of NVIDIA's next-generation AI models. The collaboration forms part of Project Rheo, a new NVIDIA initiative to accelerate the development of healthcare robotics and intelligent clinical environments, and builds on Proximie's data and intelligence foundation, enabling physical AI in healthcare at scale.

Proximie's Intelligence Suite is the ambient AI infrastructure layer for the OR. It continuously captures surgical data from inside live ORs across hundreds of healthcare facilities worldwide, including intraoperative video, workflow activity images, instrument usage, and procedural context. This feeds directly into NVIDIA's ecosystem, advancing intelligent operating environments, and unlocking a new generation of OR technology.

Through the collaboration, NVIDIA provides the foundational AI infrastructure that makes Proximie's surgical data AI-ready at scale, enabling advanced datasets and synthetic data augmentation with the open NVIDIA Cosmos platform, laying the groundwork for scalable physical AI systems, such as robots, in the clinical environment. Using Cosmos-H, NVIDIA's foundation model for generating synthetic data for surgical worlds, this data is being used to develop a vision-language model that can monitor OR activity in real-time, recognize key surgical milestones as they happen, and trigger physical action across the surgical pathway: robotic humanoid assistants that can prepare instruments, retrieve equipment, and support the surgical team. The result is an OR where ambient intelligence and physical robotics work in concert; one layer seeing and understanding, the other acting.

For hospitals, this translates into measurable outcomes. Proximie platform users have seen OR productivity improve by up to 24%, unlocking up to 300 additional procedures per OR per year, driven by greater visibility into surgical workflows and more accurate predictions of surgery duration, improving scheduling and utilization. Project Rheo takes intelligence further, enabling the OR to not just optimize today's workflows, but to learn from every procedure and continuously raise the standard of care.

Nadine Hachach-Haram, Founder CEO at Proximie, said:

"Some of the richest and most complex data in healthcare is generated in the OR, yet much of this intelligence has historically remained underused and disconnected. At Proximie, we have spent years building the infrastructure to capture and structure this precious intraoperative data, creating one of the world's largest surgical data sets that can be transformed into actionable OR intelligence.

"Through Project Rheo, we are demonstrating how real-world surgical data can train AI systems to understand operating room workflows and enable the next generation of healthcare robotics, both digital and physical. By combining Proximie's ambient surgical intelligence with NVIDIA AI technologies, we are building ORs capable of anticipating needs, supporting clinical teams and continuously learning from every procedure."

Proximie is the only platform that captures both intraoperative and wide-field OR video simultaneously across operating rooms, endoscopy suites and cath labs building one of the largest and most clinically diverse repositories of surgical intelligence in the world. Across the full spectrum of procedural environments, this real-world data gives AI systems the clinical context to understand surgical workflows and to continuously learn from every procedure performed.

Notes to Editors

About Proximie

Proximie is the operating system for intelligent operating rooms. It is a global health technology platform that captures, structures, and activates surgical data across hospitals worldwide.

Proximie's mission is to solve global healthcare's most pressing challenges: from access to safe surgery to increasing patient demand and subsequent workforce pressures.

Proximie's Intelligence Suite transforms OR performance through real-time surgical intelligence. Its computer vision and AI capabilities capture ambient intraoperative data, detect surgical events, and power AI-driven insights that improve OR efficiency, workflow coordination, and clinical data quality.

This enables a new level of OR optimization with real-time intelligence, automated workflows, and AI-powered insights ensuring the right outcomes for patients, clinical teams, and hospital operations.

Proximie's customers gain an average of one additional surgical case per OR per day, delivering measurable improvements in throughput, patient access, and hospital productivity.

Proximie's Surgical Suite provides OR practitioners with real-time remote access and creates a secure video record of every procedure, improving training and collaboration.

Proximie has built one of the largest and most diverse repositories of surgical intelligence, capturing intraoperative data and wide-field OR videos across hundreds of healthcare facilities, multiple surgical specialties, and procedural environments worldwide.

Founded by Dr. Nadine Hachach-Haram, Proximie has now been deployed in over 500 hospitals across 50 countries and five continents.

Proximie partners with leading medical device companies and healthcare systems globally and has been featured in more than 20 peer-reviewed publications.

Proximie is the lead author of a report on 'Patient safety in surgery the urgent need for reform', highlighting the challenges affecting patient safety in surgery in the NHS as well as potential solutions to improve patient safety.

For more information, please visit www.proximie.com or follow @Proximie on X and LinkedIn.

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Proximie

Georgi Rochford

Account Manager, Thoburns

proximie@thoburns.com

+44 7564 584447