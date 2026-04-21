Modelon AB: Modelon Advances AI-Driven Engineering with New Assistant for Faster, Smarter System Simulation

Modelon, a leader in cloud-native, physics-based system simulation software, today announced an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant integrated into Modelon Impact, its flagship platform for system simulation. The AI assistant will help engineering teams get started easier, generate results faster, enable more collaboration, and achieve higher productivity in their daily work.

The AI assistant uses state-of-the-art commercial Large Language Models (LLMs) and has been trained with Modelon's unique and proprietary simulation libraries, which have been built and refined for more than a decade. These libraries include a wide range of applications in different industry domains, covering data centers, building, thermal, energy, automotive, and aerospace. The AI assistant can suggest reference models and simulation components that are relevant for customers' engineering problems. Users can get support in selecting parameters to study and optimize, helping them to reach faster and more accurate results.

Traditionally, simulation software has relied on its users to create, simulate and analyze models with labor-intensive manual workflows, often requiring a high level of expertise in the tool as well as the engineering domain of the system to be simulated. This has been especially true for debugging workflows, that can be costly and even cause unpredictable project delays.

Troubleshooting of system models as well as compilation and simulation results now becomes simpler and faster, as the AI assistant provides easy-to-understand explanations in any language. This makes it easier for companies to introduce and onboard new collaborators into simulation projects, by lowering the need for senior expertise and prior simulation experience.

The AI assistant is now available for select customers using the cloud-based version of Modelon Impact. As it builds on state-of-the-art LLMs, it is a future-proof solution for combining fast-moving generative AI technology with physics-based models, simulations, and proven numerical solvers.

"By combining generative AI with Modelon's industrial-grade, physics-based simulation technology, we are delivering a differentiated solution that drives real business outcomes for our customers. This launch strengthens Modelon Impact as a platform that scales with our customers' ambitions," said Pieter Dermont, Chief Revenue Officer at Modelon.

The AI assistant will continue to develop more simulation and domain knowledge, as Modelon launches innovation and industry-specific solutions. Customers can add their own domain knowledge in a way that preserves their intellectual property. The AI assistant complements the capabilities of the previously released Modelon Impact Code Studio, where expert users already have access to agentic AI support for advanced model design, simulation execution, experimentation, and evaluations.

For further information, please contact:

Jan Häglund, CEO

jan.haglund@modelon.com



Investor Relations: ir@modelon.com

About Modelon

Modelon provides systems modeling and simulation software that accelerates product innovation, development and operations in a range of industries. Modelon's flagship product, Modelon Impact, is a cloud-native system simulation software platform featuring a collaborative browser-based interface and thousands of proven models and components spanning a broad range of applications. Headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and with global reach, Modelon is an expert industry leader in model-based systems engineering with a focus on leveraging open standard technologies.

Modelon AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with ticker symbol MODEL. Redeye Nordic Growth AB is appointed the Company's Certified Adviser.