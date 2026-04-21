Wallenstam AB: Wallenstam's interim report Jan-Mar 2026

Hans Wallenstam, CEO, and Susann Linde, vice CEO and CFO, comment on the report at www.wallenstam.se/filmsandpresentations. The film will be released by 08.30 (CET) at the latest.

January 1-March 31, 2026

The equity/assets ratio amounted to 44% (44) and the loan-to-value ratio was 47% (47).

Investment in new construction and reconstruction of properties amounted to SEK 684 million compared to SEK 524 million in the corresponding period last year.

On closing day, 972 apartments were under construction.

Rental income amounted to SEK 769 million (772).

Income from property management amounted to SEK 292 million (314), which corresponds to SEK 0.50 per share (0.50).

Changes in value of investment properties amounted to SEK 30 million (123).

Changes in value of financial instruments amounted to SEK 197 million (100).

Profit before tax amounted to SEK 534 million (548) and profit after tax amounted to SEK 442 million (573), equivalent to SEK 0.7 per share (0.9).

Net asset value per share amounted to SEK 62.90, compared to SEK 62.10 on December 31, 2025.

Comment from Hans Wallenstam, CEO:

"We have started the year with a good pace in our business, strong demand and a stable financial position. Meanwhile, the external environment is hard to predict, which requires both a long-term approach and flexibility. Going forward, it is a matter of continuing to develop and streamline what we can influence, in our management operations, in lettings, in projects and in the transactions we carry out, always with value creation as our starting point!"

"We have also completed a reorganization where we created a new business area - Investments - for acquisitions, divestments and new construction, for which Erik Klang is responsible. This provides a clearer understanding of the business and an even better basis for developing high-quality housing with the customer's needs in focus."

For the complete report, please refer to the attached PDF.

For further information, please contact:

Susann Linde, vice CEO and CFO Wallenstam AB, tel. +46 31 20 00 00 or +46 705 17 11 34

www.wallenstam.se

This is information that Wallenstam is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CEST on April 21, 2026.

Wallenstam is a property company that manages, builds and develops properties for sustainable living and enterprise in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Uppsala. The property holding is valued at around SEK 71 billion and the customer base consists of around 12,800 households and 1,000 enterprises. The total lettable area is around 1.4 million sq m. Wallenstam is self-sufficient in renewable electrical energy through its own wind turbines in operation. The company's B shares have been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 1984.