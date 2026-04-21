Troax Group AB: Troax Group's Q1 2026 results

"Market demand remains difficult to assess and relatively weak, consistent with the situation at the end of 2025. However, it is encouraging that demand showed signs of improvement toward the end of the quarter, and that our three most recent acquisitions contributed significantly to both order intake and invoicing," says Martin Nyström, President & CEO.



JANUARY - MARCH

• Order intake in the quarter increased by 18 percent compared with the same period last year and amounted to 82.0 (69.5) MEUR. Adjusted for currency and acquisitions the order intake decreased by 5 percent.

• Sales in the quarter increased by 6 percent compared with the same period last year and amounted to 71.8 (68.3) MEUR. Adjusted for currency and acquisitions sales decreased by 13 percent.

• Operating profit before amortisations (EBITA) decreased to 7.2 (9.5) MEUR.

• Operating margin before amortisations (EBITA margin) decreased to 10.1 (14.0) percent.

• Financial net was -1.6 (-1.6) MEUR.

• Profit after tax decreased to 1.8 (5.3) MEUR.

• Adjusted earnings per share after dilution amounted to 0.07 (0.10) EUR.

• Earnings per share after dilution amounted to 0.03 (0.09) EUR.

• During the first quarter, one-off costs related to the North American production relocation impacted the reported operating profit by 1.3 MEUR.

• Net debt/EBITDA, excluding IFRS, including pro forma from acquisitions, rose to 2.7 (1.9)



Significant events after the end of the reporting period

On April 13, Robert Burning was appointed as the new CFO of Troax Group. He will assume the role by October at the latest. Robert Burning most recently held a corresponding role at SSC Space and prior to that he held leading roles within Elekta.



Teams webinar: The results will be presented in a webinar at 13:00 CEST today by Martin Nyström, President & CEO. The conference will be held in English. To participate, please register via the link below and join the webinar in due time before it starts:

https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/d1e2174d-2293-4bdb-9a6d-258525286727@3288c4ec-b004-4866-b1a1-dcf4b1d0c9e3



The report and the presentation will also be available on the company's website: http://www.troax.com/investors/financial-reports/

For additional information, please contact:

Martin Nyström, President and CEO

Tel: + 46 (0) 370-828 31

martin.nystrom@troax.com

This information is information that Troax Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, at 08:00 CEST on 21 April, 2026.

About Troax Group