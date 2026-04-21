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WKN: A41DRK | ISIN: SE0025010887 | Ticker-Symbol: ZF5
Frankfurt
21.04.26 | 08:09
1,365 Euro
+4,20 % +0,055
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAVOTEC GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAVOTEC GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.04.2026 08:00 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Cavotec Group AB: Cavotec signs order in India for motorised cable and hose reels

Cavotec has signed a significant order with a leading engineering company in India for the supply of motorised cable and hose reels. The reels are part of the customer's first project for ship unloaders.

The order includes a total of fourteen motorised cable and hose reels for installation in ship unloaders at bulk material handling facilities in India. The systems will be used for unloading bulk materials such as coal and limestone from vessels to shore. Cavotec contributes to reliable and efficient operations through its electrification and fluid handling technologies. Delivery is scheduled for the third quarter of 2026.

"This order demonstrates Cavotec's ability to deliver reliable and high-performance solutions for demanding industrial applications. We are pleased to support the customer's first ship unloader project with our technology and expertise," says David Pagels, CEO of Cavotec.

Contacts

Joakim Wahlquist
CFO
Telephone: +46 8 556 522 00
Email: joakim.wahlquist@cavotec.com

About Cavotec

Cavotec is a leading engineering company that designs and delivers connection and electrification solutions to enable the decarbonisation of ports and industrial applications. Backed by over 50 years of experience, our systems ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations for a wide variety of customers and applications worldwide. To find out more about Cavotec, visit cavotec.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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